Lebanon’s national carrier implements travel safety measures as flights resume on July 1

DUBAI: Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines is implementing travel safety regulations when flights resume on July 1, the Daily Star reported.

Passengers must undergo Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests for coronavirus at locally licensed authorities four days before their flights, and provide the results at check-in.

Another test will be done upon their arrival at the Rafik Hariri International Airport “at the airline’s expense,” the report said.

Passengers must also have a third PCR test, at their own expense and at any laboratory approved by the Lebanese Ministry of Health, 72 hours after their arrival.

Visitors meanwhile should have health insurance for the duration of their stay in Lebanon which covers COVID-19 costs, and are also required to fill up a form from the health ministry.

Individuals coming from countries where PCR tests are not conducted will undergo a test upon arrival at the airline’s expense, the report said.

Those with coronavirus symptoms or with a positive PCR test will not be allowed to board flights, while those who test positive after their arrival must follow local regulations and self-isolate, the report added.

Economy class passengers must check-in their hand luggage and only a small handbag with valuables will be allowed in the flight cabin.