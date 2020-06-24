You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon’s national carrier implements travel safety measures as flights resume on July 1

Lebanon’s national carrier implements travel safety measures as flights resume on July 1

Passengers will conduct a PCR upon their arrival at the Rafik Hariri International Airport “at the airline’s expense.” (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cknwj

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Lebanon’s national carrier implements travel safety measures as flights resume on July 1

  • Visitors need to have a travel insurance which also covers COVID-19 costs
  • Economy passengers are only allowed a small handbag with valuables in the cabin
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines is implementing travel safety regulations when flights resume on July 1, the Daily Star reported.

Passengers must undergo Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests for coronavirus at locally licensed authorities four days before their flights, and provide the results at check-in.

Another test will be done upon their arrival at the Rafik Hariri International Airport “at the airline’s expense,” the report said.

Passengers must also have a third PCR test, at their own expense and at any laboratory approved by the Lebanese Ministry of Health, 72 hours after their arrival.

Visitors meanwhile should have health insurance for the duration of their stay in Lebanon which covers COVID-19 costs, and are also required to fill up a form from the health ministry.

Individuals coming from countries where PCR tests are not conducted will undergo a test upon arrival at the airline’s expense, the report said.

Those with coronavirus symptoms or with a positive PCR test will not be allowed to board flights, while those who test positive after their arrival must follow local regulations and self-isolate, the report added.

Economy class passengers must check-in their hand luggage and only a small handbag with valuables will be allowed in the flight cabin.

Topics: Lebanon Coronavirus

Related

Special
Middle-East
Anxious Lebanese turn to property amid banking crisis
Special
Middle-East
No anesthesia, no oxygen: Lebanon hospitals flatline as cash crisis hits

Turkish soldier killed after coming under fire from across border with Iran

Updated 42 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

Turkish soldier killed after coming under fire from across border with Iran

  • Soldiers were conducting reconnaissance and surveillance mission in Turkey’s southeastern province of Hakkari
Updated 42 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

ISTANBUL: One Turkish soldier was killed and two others were wounded in southeast Turkey as they came under fire from the Iranian side of the border, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday in a statement that did not say who had shot at its soldiers.
The soldiers were conducting reconnaissance and surveillance mission at the border town of Yuksekova in Turkey’s southeastern province of Hakkari, the ministry said.
Turkey has been fighting against Kurdish militant group PKK along its borders with Syria and Iraq for several decades.

Topics: Turkey

Related

Middle-East
Turkey arrests four suspected of spying for France: report
Middle-East
Iraqis flee border areas as Turkey strikes Kurdish militants

Latest updates

Lebanon’s national carrier implements travel safety measures as flights resume on July 1
Australian public broadcaster to cut 250 jobs
India reports highest spike of 16,000 coronavirus cases
Pyongyang suspends military action plans against Seoul
Turkish soldier killed after coming under fire from across border with Iran

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.