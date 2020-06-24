You are here

  • Home
  • US coronavirus cases surge to highest level in 2 months

US coronavirus cases surge to highest level in 2 months

People wait outside a barber shop as New York moves into phase 2 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic on June 23, 2020. (Getty Images/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6eruv

Updated 24 June 2020
AP

US coronavirus cases surge to highest level in 2 months

  • The US reported 34,700 new cases of the virus, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University
  • Worldwide, more than 9.2 million people have contracted coronavirus
Updated 24 June 2020
AP

BEIJING: New coronavirus cases in the US have surged to their highest level in two months and are now back to where they were at the peak of the outbreak.
The US on Tuesday reported 34,700 new cases of the virus, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University that was published Wednesday. There have been only two previous days that the US has reported more cases: April 9 and April 24, when a record 36,400 cases were logged.
New cases in the US have been surging for more than a week after trending down for more than six weeks. While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west. Several states on Tuesday set single-day records, including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas.
In the US state of Arizona, which on Tuesday reported a record 3,600 new infections, hundreds of young conservatives packed a megachurch to hear President Donald Trump’s call for them to back his reelection bid.
As he did at a rally in Oklahoma over the weekend, Trump referred to the virus with a pejorative term directed at its emergence in China.
Ahead of the event, the Democratic mayor of Phoenix, Kate Gallego, made clear that she did not believe the speech could be safely held in her city — and urged the president to wear a face mask. He did not. Trump has refused to wear a mask in public, instead turning it into a red-vs.-blue cultural issue.
Earlier Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress that the next few weeks are critical to tamping down the surge.
“Plan A, don’t go in a crowd. Plan B, if you do, make sure you wear a mask,” said Fauci, the infectious disease chief at the National Institutes of Health.
Worldwide, more than 9.2 million people have contracted the virus, including more than 477,000 who have died, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Topics: Coronavirus US

Related

World
US coronavirus deaths near 110,000, cases pass 1.9 million mark
Business & Economy
Coronavirus-triggered layoffs in US hit nearly 39 million

Greece slams Turkey’s actions in Aegean, eastern Med

Updated 18 min 38 sec ago
AP

Greece slams Turkey’s actions in Aegean, eastern Med

  • Greek FM Dendias and EU foreign policy chief Borrell toured the Kastanies border crossing in the Evros region where migrants had gathered in late February
  • The EU foreign policy chief said his visit to Greece had been planned but had been pushed forward after recent incidents involving Turkey
Updated 18 min 38 sec ago
AP

ATHENS, Greece: Greece’s foreign minister accused Turkey on Wednesday of undermining stability and security in the eastern Mediterranean and causing problems with all of its neighbors, while also violating Greek airspace and territorial waters daily.
Nikos Dendias slammed Turkey’s actions in recent months in the Aegean Sea, which separates the two countries, saying Ankara must “abstain from its illegal gunboat diplomacy.” Dendias spoke during a visit to Greece’s northeastern border with Turkey, accompanied by European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
NATO allies and neighbors Greece and Turkey have long had difficult relations, and the two countries have come to the brink of war three times since the 1970s. Divided over a series of issues, including territorial disputes in the Aegean, relations have become increasingly strained in recent months.
Earlier this year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the borders with Europe were open to migrants living in Turkey who wanted to head into the European Union. Although Turkey also shares a border with EU member Bulgaria, it was only on the Greek land border crossing that tens of thousands of migrants gathered, demanding to be allowed to cross.
Dendias described the action as “the exploitation, on the part of Turkey, of the hopes of tens of thousands of civilians for a better life ... misled through a disinformation campaign orchestrated by Turkish officials at the highest level.”
Dendias and Borrell toured the Kastanies border crossing in the Evros region where the migrants had gathered in late February.
“It’s very clear that we are determined to protect the external borders of the European Union and to strongly support Greece’s sovereignty,” Borrell said.
The EU foreign policy chief said his visit to Greece had been planned but had been pushed forward after recent incidents involving Turkey “in order order to show our solidarity and to show how much we share your concerns.”
Greece and Turkey are also in dispute over oil and gas exploratory drilling rights in the Mediterranean, with Greece, Cyprus and Egypt outraged at a Turkish agreement with the UN-recognized government in Libya laying claim to rights of a swathe of the Mediterranean that they say infringes on their sovereign rights.
Borrell said he and Dendias had discussed the deteriorating relations with Turkey and “about how we can stop the dynamics of escalation.”
Dendias said that after a brief respite while countries dealt with the coronavirus pandemic, “Turkey has once again declared that its land borders to Europe are open. At the same time, its coast guard escorts boats laden with migrants to the Greek islands. But it also persists in undermining security and stability, as well as peace, in the Eastern Mediterranean.”
The Greek minister accused Turkey of “continuously violating the sovereignty of Libya, Syria, Iraq and our EU partner, the Republic of Cyprus. It is violating almost daily Greece’s national airspace and territorial waters, including overflights of inhabited areas here in Evros and the Aegean Sea by armed warplanes.”
He said that while Greece was “open to dialogue” to resolve differences with its neighbor, “we are not prepared to discuss under duress or help legitimize Turkey’s persistent violations of legality.”
Borrell stressed the importance of good relations for all involved.
“I think this is in our interests and the interests of the European Union, Turkey and Greece to try to solve the current difficulties and improve the current relations,” he said.

Topics: Greece Turkey Evros migrants

Related

World
Greek PM in Israel says Turkey a ‘threat to regional peace’
Middle-East
Turkish-Greek relations tense amid fears of military showdown

Latest updates

US report: Saudi Arabia continues to combat terror financing
Emirates resumes A380 services to London and Paris, flydubai up and flying
Greece slams Turkey’s actions in Aegean, eastern Med
Arab coalition deploys monitors to oversee Yemen cease-fire with separatists
US hopeful world will accept extension of UN arms embargo proposition on Iran

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.