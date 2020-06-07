You are here

  • Home
  • US coronavirus deaths near 110,000, cases pass 1.9 million mark

US coronavirus deaths near 110,000, cases pass 1.9 million mark

Sistas Van driver Denise Rodriguez pauses in front of the van she uses to pick up and drop off supplies for those in need of help amid the coronavirus outbreak on May 19, 2020, in New York. (AP File Photo/Kathy Willens)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cabaf

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

US coronavirus deaths near 110,000, cases pass 1.9 million mark

  • Some 500,000 people have recovered from the disease
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The coronavirus pandemic killed 749 people in the United States in the past 24 hours, according to figures released Saturday by Johns Hopkins University.
The latest deaths bring the total in the United States to 109,791, and there have been more than 1.9 million cases, according to a real-time tally maintained by the Baltimore-based university at 8:30 p.m. (0030 GMT Sunday).
Some 500,000 people have recovered from the disease.
The United States has suffered by far the largest number of both COVID-19 deaths and infections.

On a per capita basis, however, several European countries — including France, Italy and Spain — have a higher death toll.
President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States was “largely through” the pandemic and renewed his call on governors to ease lockdown measures in their states.
While the United States was suffering around 3,000 deaths a day in mid-April, that number has declined to around 1,000 deaths and 20,000 new cases a day at present.
But health care professionals worry mass demonstrations against police brutality and racism taking place in cities across the US may lead to a new surge in infections in the coming weeks.

Topics: Coronavirus

City speaker jumps to death after Taiwan mayor recall vote

Updated 07 June 2020
Reuters

City speaker jumps to death after Taiwan mayor recall vote

  • Hsu Kun-yuan jumped to his death from his 17th-floor apartment a few hours after the announcement of Han’s defeat, say police
Updated 07 June 2020
Reuters

TAIPEI: The speaker of the city council in southern Taiwan’s Kaohsiung jumped to his death late on Saturday after the mayor lost a highly-charged recall vote, casting a deep pall over what was an already acrimonious campaign.
Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu, from the main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) which traditionally favors close ties with China, was soundly beaten in the recall vote, accusing the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of smearing his name to get him out of office.
Han had also been the KMT’s presidential candidate, and lost badly to President Tsai Ing-wen in January’s polls.
Kaohsiung police said city council speaker Hsu Kun-yuan jumped to his death from his 17th-floor apartment a few hours after the announcement of Han’s defeat, though the case is still being investigated.
Hsu, 63, was a strong Han supporter and like him a member of the KMT.
Han wrote on his Facebook page that he was heartbroken.
“I am very, very grieved, and have no words to express what I feel in my heart,” he said.
KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang, who took over after January’s defeat promising a thorough party overhaul including rethinking its unpopular policy of seeking closer ties with China, expressed his sorrow and called for calm to prevail after the recall vote.
“The sudden death of the speaker makes us worry that social antagonism has intensified.”
The DPP said it was shocked by the news, and called for people not to speculate about what had happened before the police had completed their investigations.
The recall vote took place against the backdrop of further tensions with China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory to be taken by force if needed.
It also happened at the same time as renewed anti-government protests in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong against Beijing-backed national security legislation.
The protesters have widespread public sympathy in Taiwan and have won rare cross-party support on the island.

Topics: Kaoshiung Taiwan Kuomintang (KMT)

Related

World
US to sell Taiwan $180m of torpedoes, angering China
World
Taiwan president rejects Beijing rule but China says ‘reunification’ inevitable

Latest updates

US coronavirus deaths near 110,000, cases pass 1.9 million mark
City speaker jumps to death after Taiwan mayor recall vote
Iran says black boxes of downed Ukraine plane of ‘no help’
World rallies against Floyd’s death
INTERVIEW: Humanity is not handling coronavirus pandemic very well, says health care investment chief Helmut Schuehsler

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.