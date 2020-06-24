You are here

  • Home
  • Philippine villagers brace as volcano grows restive

Philippine villagers brace as volcano grows restive

Kanlaon volcano, above, in 2015 shot a one-kilometer ash column into the air for five minutes. Kanlaon, one of about two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines, on January 13, 2016. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vgr9g

Updated 19 sec ago
AP

Philippine villagers brace as volcano grows restive

  • Dozens of small earthquakes detected on the western flank of Kanlaon volcano
  • Kanlaon on Negros island is one of about two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines
Updated 19 sec ago
AP

MANILA, Philippines: Philippine villagers near a restive volcano on a central island are bracing for possible evacuations that would require physical distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said Wednesday.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it detected dozens of small earthquakes on the western flank of Kanlaon volcano, which emitted plumes of steam up to 300 meters in the air overnight. Kanlaon on Negros island is one of about two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines.
Those signs, along with a slight bulging of Kanlaon’s slope, “indicate that hydrothermal or magmatic activity is occurring beneath the edifice,” the institute said. It added that the volcano “is at an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”
Zeaphard Caelian, who heads the disaster response agency in Negros Occidental province, said authorities issued an initial alert in March after Kanlaon began showing signs of restiveness, which intensified last weekend.
More than 20,000 people in eight villages within 6 to 12 kilometers of Kanlaon would have to be evacuated if the volcano shows signs of an imminent eruption. Officials are identifying evacuation centers where physical distancing could to be observed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Caelian said.
The Philippines has reported more than 32,000 confirmed coronavirus infections, including 1,204 deaths, among the highest in Southeast Asia.
The volcano-monitoring institute warned the public from venturing into a permanent four-kilometer danger zone around Kanlaon due to possible sudden eruptions of steam. It advised airplanes to avoid flying close to the summit of the 2,465-meter mountain.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Special
World
Taal Volcano forces evacuation of thousands in Philippines
World
Philippine volcano’s quakes, cracks send more people fleeing

Taliban kill 7 Afghan military personnel in raid on army post

Updated 24 June 2020
AFP

Taliban kill 7 Afghan military personnel in raid on army post

  • Kabul authorities accuse the insurgents of stepping up attacks against security forces in recent weeks
Updated 24 June 2020
AFP

HERAT, Afghanistan: Taliban fighters killed as many as seven Afghan commandos in an hours-long attack on an army outpost, a lawmaker and the defense ministry said Wednesday.
The assault comes as Kabul authorities accuse the insurgents of stepping up attacks against security forces in recent weeks, after violence dropped across much of the country following a three-day cease-fire announced in May.
The Taliban raided the army outpost located in northwest Badhis province late Tuesday.
Badghis lawmaker Ziauddin Akazi said the insurgents attacked the Bala Murghab district outpost, triggering fierce fighting that lasted for about four hours.
“Most of those killed were members of commando and special forces,” Akazi said.
He said the attack came when a group of commandos and special forces traveled to the outpost from their base nearby.
The ministry of defense said seven security personnel were killed and five were wounded in the attack.
It said security forces later repelled the Taliban attack.
The Taliban have not commented.
In a separate incident in the northern Jawzjan province on Tuesday evening, a roadside bomb ripped through a rickshaw and killed six civilians, the interior ministry said.
Interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said the Taliban had placed the bomb on the road.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Related

World
Afghan Taliban kidnap dozens of civilians amid peace efforts, officials say
World
Taliban not a threat to West as US troops leave Afghanistan: spokesman

Latest updates

‘End neo-slavery’: Lebanon maid abandonment sparks outrage
Philippine villagers brace as volcano grows restive
Taliban kill 7 Afghan military personnel in raid on army post
Iraq’s prime minister to visit Washington next month for talks on US troops withdrawal
US ice cream giant Ben & Jerry’s joins Facebook ad boycott over hate speech

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.