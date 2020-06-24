You are here

  • Home
  • Bangladesh cancel Sri Lanka cricket tour due to coronavirus

Bangladesh cancel Sri Lanka cricket tour due to coronavirus

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, above, who remains in the Test squad, tested positive for the coronavirus. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wsxaj

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Bangladesh cancel Sri Lanka cricket tour due to coronavirus

  • Bangladesh team was due to play three Tests in late July
  • Island nation has reported 11 virus deaths and some 1,998 infections
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

COLOMBO: Bangladesh have formally called off their Test series in Sri Lanka because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials in Colombo said Wednesday.
The Bangladesh team was due to play three Tests in late July, but the tour was in doubt because of the worrying spread of COVID-19 across South Asia.
The Sri Lankan cricket board said Bangladesh had pulled out due to “the lack of preparation for its players, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza — who remains in the Test squad — and left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam tested positive for the virus Saturday.
This is the second international engagement to be taken off Sri Lanka’s cricket calendar this month.
India pulled out of a limited-overs series scheduled for late June.
The Sri Lankan cricket team started its second residential training camp in Kandy on Monday to prepare for the Twenty20 world cup in Australia in September.
The island nation has reported 11 virus deaths and some 1,998 infections. It has eased lockdown measures and resumed economic activity.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, has confirmed over 122,660 infections and more than 1,500 deaths from the coronavirus so far. The country restarted economic activities after lifting a months-long virus lockdown at the end of May even as cases continued to rise.

Topics: Cricket Bangladesh

Related

Sport
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al-Hasan banned for two years for corruption by ICC
Sport
Bangladesh cricket players prep in masks in pollution-stricken New Delhi

Angry football fans show red card to beIN Sports

Updated 24 June 2020
AHMED HOSSAM

Angry football fans show red card to beIN Sports

  • Subscriptions canceled, refunds demanded after Qatari broadcaster suddenly stops showing top-tier Italian league
Updated 24 June 2020
AHMED HOSSAM

CAIRO: Angry football fans have demanded refunds and canceled their beIN Sports subscriptions after the Qatari broadcaster suddenly stopped showing matches from Serie A, Italy’s top-tier league.
Online fan groups for big Italian clubs such as Internazionale, Lazio, Milan and Juventus have been inundated with complaints.
“I feel like beIN stole my money,” Tarek, a Milan fan in Egypt, told Arab News. “I renewed my subscription at the beginning of June when the new calendar of Serie A was announced, and I was not notified by beIN that they would stop airing it.
“As a result I missed my team’s win against Lecce and I am very frustrated and disappointed.”
Serie A was suspended in early March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It resumed in mid June, with 12 rounds of 10 matches remaining to be completed. BeIN Sports, which is thought to be in financial difficulty, is believed to have demanded compensation for disruption to its schedules, and been rebuffed.
The company said it had suspended Serie A broadcasts “for legal reasons,” but fans bombarded the beIN website with complaints that the explanation was inadequate.
“I’ve been a customer of yours for several years but I am canceling my subscription, I feel disgusted with your poor service,” Mohammad from Syria wrote.
The Juventus FC fan group on Twitter said: “We demand that beIN explain the Serie A broadcasting issue. We subscribed to watch Serie A, and we demand compensation.”
Lazio4arab, another prominent fan group with thousands of followers, posted: “You pay money to watch your favorite championship, they take your money and yet you are not allowed to watch what you love. Who can compensate the viewers?”
 

Topics: bein sports

Related

Media
French court upholds ruling against beIN Sports in favor of Arabsat
Media
Dubai’s DIFC court orders Qatar’s beIN Sports to pay Saudi-based Selevision $8 million

Latest updates

Bangladesh cancel Sri Lanka cricket tour due to coronavirus
Nadine Labaki’s short film to feature in new Netflix lockdown movie
European MPs demand halt to Israel’s annexation plan
Christie’s host first live auction since lockdown dedicated to Islamic and Indian art
‘End neo-slavery’: Lebanon maid abandonment sparks outrage

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.