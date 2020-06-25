You are here

  • Home
  • Indian army chief visits troops near troubled China border

Indian army chief visits troops near troubled China border

Indian soldiers walk at the foothills of a mountain range near Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/49u4d

Updated 25 June 2020
AP

Indian army chief visits troops near troubled China border

  • The trip comes amid news reports that the Chinese army had crossed the disputed border in another strategic area in the Depsang Plains
  • China on Wednesday again accused India of provoking the clash
Updated 25 June 2020
AP

NEW DELHI: India’s army chief visited the Himalayan border region with China to review his troops’ preparedness after hand-to-hand combat between Indian and Chinese soldiers left 20 Indians dead earlier this month, the army said Thursday.
Gen. M.M. Naravane also visited injured soldiers in a hospital in Leh, Ladakh’s region largest city, on Wednesday.
An army tweet said that Naravane visited “forward areas in eastern Ladakh and reviewed operation situation on the ground.”
The trip comes amid news reports that the Chinese army had crossed the disputed border in another strategic area in the Depsang Plains. There was no immediate comment by the Indian army.
The Indian Express newspaper reported that the intrusion was seen as another attempt by the Chinese to shift the Line of Actual Control farther west on the disputed border.
Rahul Bedi, a defense analyst, said that despite claims of mutual disengagement, the tensions between Indian and China forces were still high in the Leh sector.
“India is trying to match China’s military assets in the region. The Chinese have ingressed disputed areas where both sides are trying to maneuver the situation to their advantage,” Bedi said, adding that he didn’t see a quick end to the crisis.
China on Wednesday again accused India of provoking the clash, but urged New Delhi to “meet China halfway” in restoring peace and stability along their disputed frontier.
Indian and Chinese military commanders agreed on Monday to disengage their forces in their first meeting since the confrontation.
On Wednesday, Indian and Chinese officials participated in a video conference and reaffirmed that both sides should sincerely implement the understanding on disengagement and de-escalation reached by their army commanders, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said in a statement.
The clash was the deadliest between the two countries in 45 years. India said 20 of its soldiers died. China has not released any information on casualties on its side.
Soldiers brawled with clubs, rocks and their fists at 4,270 meters above sea level, but no shots were fired, Indian officials have said. The soldiers carry firearms but are not allowed to use them under a previous agreement in the border dispute.
Indian security officials said the fatalities were caused by severe injuries and exposure to subfreezing temperatures.
The Galwan Valley, where the clash occurred, falls within a remote stretch of the 3,380-kilometer Line of Actual Control — the border established following a war between India and China in 1962 that resulted in an uneasy truce.

Topics: India China

Related

Special
World
Pakistan tells India to halve diplomatic staff in Islamabad
World
China, India agree to reduce tensions after deadly clash

Body found in search for missing Syrian swimmer in England’s River Thames

Updated 25 June 2020
Arab News

Body found in search for missing Syrian swimmer in England’s River Thames

  • Alryabi went missing on Tuesday in a stretch of water called Lulle Brook in Cookham, Berkshire
  • The body of a man in his 30s was discovered at about 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Thames Valley Police said
Updated 25 June 2020
Arab News

LONDON: A body has been found in the search for a missing Syrian refugee who got into difficulty swimming in the River Thames.
Eyad Alryabi went into the river to try and help his friend who had been struggling in the water, but got into difficulty himself, UK newspapers reported.
Alryabi went missing on Tuesday in a stretch of water called Lulle Brook in Cookham, Berkshire. The brook is connected to the River Thames.
The body of a man in his 30s was discovered at about 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Thames Valley Police said.
“Formal identification has not yet taken place. His next of kin are being supported,” the police force added.
The death is being treated as unexplained and not suspicious.
Police were called to the area on Tuesday after reports that two men had been swimming in the water and had got into difficulty.
A man aged in his 30s, thought to be Alryabi’s friend who he was trying to help, was brought to safety from the water, and taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
A third man who had entered the water to assist left unharmed.
“Our thoughts are with both men’s families during this very upsetting time,” Thames Valley Police said.

Topics: Syrian River Thames Cookham

Related

Special
World
Syrian refugee in UK uses catering business to highlight Assad atrocities
Middle-East
Al-Qaeda-linked group arrests British aid worker in Syria

Latest updates

Latest US sanctions on Iran target 8 firms including steel and metal companies
Western donors pledge some $900 million for Sudan’s transition
UN envoy: Israeli annexation could unleash Mideast violence
NCB and Samba mull mega merger as banking sector consolidates
Saudi Arabia announces 41 more deaths from COVID-19

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.