China, India agree to reduce tensions after deadly clash

The June 15 violence took place around 4,500 meters (15,000 feet) above sea level in the Galwan valley. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 June 2020

  • Both sides “agreed to take necessary measures to promote a cooling of the situation”
  • The meeting between military commanders came ahead of virtual talks between the foreign ministers of India, China and Russia
NEW DELHI: China and India have agreed to reduce tensions a week after clashes on their disputed Himalayan border left 20 Indian troops dead in brutal hand-to-hand fighting.
The June 15 battle, reportedly fought with fists, clubs and rocks, was the first time troops have been killed on their border since 1975 and marked a major deterioration in ties between the two Asian giants.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that after talks between the top regional military commanders on Monday, both sides “agreed to take necessary measures to promote a cooling of the situation.”
The Press Trust of India said the meeting was between Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, commander of the 14 Corps, and Major General Liu Lin, commander of the Tibet Military District.
“The holding of this meeting shows that both sides want to deal with their disagreement, manage the situation and de-escalate the situation through dialogue and consultations,” Zhao told a regular news conference.
The two sides “exchanged frank and in-depth views” and “agreed to maintain dialogue and jointly committed to promoting peace and tranquility in the border areas,” Zhao added.
There was no official comment from New Delhi but an Indian army source said that after the meeting, reportedly lasting almost 11 hours, that there was a “mutual consensus to disengage.”
He added that ways to reduce frictions in the Ladakh region opposite Tibet “were discussed and will be taken forward by both the sides.”
The source gave no further details, but the clashes followed an earlier agreement to disengage struck in early June after weeks of rising tensions that included several brawls.
The June 15 violence took place around 4,500 meters (15,000 feet) above sea level in the Galwan valley, where both sides accuse each other of encroaching on their respective territory.
China has said it suffered casualties but has not given more details. Indian media reports suggested there were more than 40 casualties on the Chinese side.
The meeting between military commanders came ahead of virtual talks between the foreign ministers of India, China and Russia later Tuesday, ostensibly to discuss the coronavirus.

England’s hospitality and tourism sector to reopen from July 4

AFP

England’s hospitality and tourism sector to reopen from July 4

  • Pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers in England will reopen
AFP

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced a further easing of coronavirus restrictions in England from July 4, as part of plans to kickstart hospitality, culture and tourism.
Pubs and restaurants will be allowed to reopen, as will hotels, bed and breakfasts, self-catering accommodation and campsites, alongside cinemas, museums and galleries.
Two separate households will also be allowed to meet up indoors for the first time since March.


“Today we can say that our long national hibernation is beginning to come to an end,” he told parliament, calling the lifting of restrictions a return to a “sense of normality.”
“After the toughest restrictions in peacetime history, we’re now able to make life easier for people to see more of their friends and family and help businesses get back on their feet and get people back into work,” he told lawmakers.
Britain has been one of the worst-hit countries by the global pandemic with the official death toll among people who have tested positive for COVID-19 standing at almost 43,000.
The government hopes the relaxing of rules will help the economy begin to recover from the impact of the virus lockdown, with predictions of recession, heavy losses and job cuts.
But Johnson warned that the restrictions would be re-imposed if necessary.
“We will not hesitate to apply the brakes and reintroduce restrictions... if required.”

 

