Egypt's Rameda gets requests to export COVID-19 drug

Egypt’s Rameda Pharmaceutical has received requests to export Anviziram tablets, which are used to treat patients with the new coronavirus. (Shutterstock)
Updated 25 June 2020
Reuters

  • Egypt’s Rameda Pharmaceutical has received requests to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq and Yemen
  • The company is providing the drug to the Egyptian health ministry to be used in hospitals
ALEXANDRIA: Egypt’s Rameda Pharmaceutical has received requests to export Anviziram tablets, which are used to treat patients with the new coronavirus, to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq and Yemen, but needs a government approval first, its CEO told Reuters.
The company said earlier this month it had started manufacturing Anviziram, the generic equivalent of the Japanese antiviral Avigan, and had also received an approval from the Egyptian Drug Authority to manufacture Remedsivir, a Gilead Sciences Inc. antiviral used for treating COVID-19.
Rameda, which listed 49 percent of its shares on the Egyptian exchange last year, has produced quantities enough Anviziram tablets to cover “appropriate numbers of patients in the Egyptian market,” said its CEO Amr Mursi.
The company is providing the drug to the Egyptian health ministry to be used in hospitals. Mursi said it would be available to the public before the end of July, adding its commercial price was still being negotiated.
He expects more requests from Gulf countries to import Anviziram, but the company’s response depends on the approval of the Egyptian authorities.
“We will discuss this with them next week to see whether we will be able to export or not,” Mursi said.

US imposes sanctions on companies operating in Iran's metals sector

Updated 19 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

US imposes sanctions on companies operating in Iran's metals sector

  • The affected companies include five firms linked to Mobarakeh Steel Company
  • The company is the largest flat steel producer in the MENA region and accounts for 1% of Iran's GDP
Updated 19 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday blacklisted four steel, aluminum and iron companies operating in Iran's metals sector, as well as sales agents of Iran's largest steel manufacturer it said generate tens of millions of dollars for Tehran's metals industry.
The Treasury Department said in a statement it imposed sanctions on Tara Steel Trading GmbH, a Germany-based subsidiary of Mobarakeh Steel Co, three sales agents majority owned by the steel company, and Iran-based Metil Steel.
The Treasury said the sales agents "generated tens of millions of dollars annually from the foreign sale of Mobarakeh Steel Company products, providing significant contributions to the billions of dollars generated overall by Iran's steel, aluminum, copper, and iron sectors."
Mobarakeh Steel Co is the largest flat steel producer in the Middle East and North Africa and accounts for 1 percent of Iran's gross domestic product, the Treasury said. It has been designated by the United States under different authorities, including counterterrorism and for operating in Iran's metal sector.
Thursday's action also blacklisted three large aluminum, steel and iron producers in Iran, accusing them of contributing billions of dollars in sales and export of Iranian metals.
The sanctions freeze any US assets held by the companies and generally prohibit Americans from dealing with them.
Thursday's actions did not appear related to a Reuters report published on Wednesday disclosing Iran's production of aluminum powder for use in missiles.
"The Iranian regime continues to use profits from metals manufacturers and foreign sales agents to fund destabilizing behavior around the world," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.
Tensions between Washington and Tehran have spiked since Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from the Iran nuclear deal struck by his predecessor, Barack Obama, and began reimposing sanctions that had been eased under the accord.

Topics: Iran steel companies

