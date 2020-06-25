You are here

Former NASA scientist hopes UAE Mars mission inspires young people in the Middle East

Charles Elachi, the retired director of the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, is helping the UAE with its Mars mission. (AFP/File)
LOS ANGELES: A former NASA scientist advising the UAE on its Mars mission hopes the project will inspire young scientists in the Middle East.

The Emirate’s Mars Hope Mission is expected to blast off on July 14 with the aim of sending a probe to orbit the red planet.

Lending his experience as a member of the UAE Space Agency Advisory Board is Lebanese-American Charles Elachi, the retired director of the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

“This will be the first time a Middle Eastern country will be sending a spacecraft you know to Mars,” Elachi, who managed the launch of the Spirit and Opportunity Mars rovers, told Arab News. “I mean the Americans, we have done that and the Russians and the Europeans, so I find that extremely exciting.”

The launch comes just a few weeks after the 35th anniversary of Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan bin Salman becoming the first Arab to go to space.

“I remember meeting him,” Elachi said, recalling the prince’s 1985 expedition aboard the US Space Shuttle. “But that’s a number of years ago when that actually happened and I was very proud of having an Arab astronaut and I’m in regular communication with him even now.”

Elachi began his career at NASA when there were not opportunities to pursue space exploration in the Middle East. But he sees the Hope Mission as a return to the days when the Arab World was a leader in scientific exploration. 

“I’m seeing more and more interest in activities of young people in the Middle East who want to be involved in space,” Elachi said. “By having space agencies in the Middle East like in Saudi Arabia or United Arab Emirates gives them an opportunity to actually do that.”

When a Saudi went to space
Prince Sultan bin Salman speaks exclusively to Arab News about his 1985 NASA mission and how he became the first Arab, Muslim and royal in space

