EU’s Borrell says Turkish gas drills off Cyprus ‘must stop’

Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and European High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell meet at the Foreign Ministry in Nicosia on June 25, 2020. (Reuters)
AFP

NICOSIA: European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday that “illegal” Turkish drilling for gas off the divided island of Cyprus “must stop,” as he met Cypriot officials in Nicosia.
“Turkish illegal drillings must stop,” Borrell tweeted after meeting the Republic of Cyprus’ foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides.
The EU’s top diplomat — who is on a two-day visit to Nicosia — said he had discussed with Christodoulides how to “bolster regional stability” and de-escalate tensions.
“Delimitation of exclusive economic zones contested by Turkey must be done in full respect of international law and good faith, as proposed by Cyprus,” he added.
The Mediterranean island has been divided between the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus and a northern third under Turkish control since 1974, after Ankara’s troops occupied the area in response to a coup sponsored by a Greek military junta.
Last year, ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum made the biggest gas find off Cyprus so far, discovering a field holding an estimated five to eight trillion cubic feet.
EU member state Cyprus in January accused Ankara of “piracy” due to its repeated drilling activity inside the island’s designated exclusive economic zone.
“Turkey has opted to proceed with its sixth illegal drilling in less than a year, violating the sovereign rights of Cyprus, and further destabilising the region,” Christodoulides said after meeting Borrell on Thursday.
“Turkey’s actions in Cyprus’s maritime zones cannot be seen in isolation... they form part of an alarming behavior,” he added.
Borrell arrived in Cyprus from Greece, with Athens itself having recently raised concerns about Turkey’s approach to disputed maritime boundaries.
Speaking after Thursday’s meeting, Borrell also said the EU welcomed an “invitation by the Government of Cyprus to Turkey to negotiate in good faith the maritime delimitation between their relevant coasts.”
Turkey opposes unilateral exploration by the Republic of Cyprus and says Turkish Cypriots have rights to a share of the island’s offshore resources.
It has also insisted that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus — recognized only by Ankara — itself has the right to explore around the entire island.
UN-backed talks on reunifying the island as a bizonal, bi-communal federation collapsed in July 2017 and have not resumed, in part because of the deep divisions over the offshore gas reserves.

Pakistan flag carrier to ground a third of pilots over ‘dubious’ licenses

Updated 25 June 2020
Reuters

Pakistan flag carrier to ground a third of pilots over ‘dubious’ licenses

  • PIA spokesman: About 150 of our pilots have dubious licenses
  • All of the pilots under investigation would be grounded
Updated 25 June 2020
Reuters

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will ground a third of its 434 pilots on suspicion that they hold “dubious” licenses and flying certificates, a company spokesman said on Thursday, prompting concern from international safety and transport bodies.
An inquiry into a crash in Karachi last month in which 97 people were killed pointed to the pilots not following procedures, while a government minister said the voice recorder suggested the pilots were distracted by a conversation about the novel coronavirus.
“We’ve been told that an investigation conducted by the civil aviation authority has found that about 150 of our pilots have dubious licenses,” company spokesman Abdullah H. Khan told Reuters.
All of the pilots under investigation would be grounded, he said.
“We are following reports from Pakistan regarding fake pilot licenses, which are concerning and represent a serious lapse in the licensing and safety oversight by the aviation regulator,” a spokesman for the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said, adding that the global airlines body was seeking more information.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency said it was aware of the reports containing serious allegations. “We are investigating the matter but cannot comment further at this stage,” a spokeswoman said.
Pakistan’s investigations into pilots’ qualifications began after a 2018 crash in which it was found that the test date on the license of the pilot involved had been a holiday — suggesting it was fake as testing could not have taken place on that day.
Another pilot had been out of the country on the date stamped on his flying certificate, Khan said.
PIA has a fleet of 31 aircraft that fly domestic and international routes.
Successive governments have tried to overhaul the loss-making carrier over the years but with little sign of success.

