BAGHDAD: Iraqi security forces raided a headquarters belonging to an Iran-backed militia south of Baghdad late on Thursday, seized rockets and detained three leaders of the group at the site, two Iraqi government officials said.
The officials said the militia group targeted was Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group that US officials have accused of firing rockets at bases hosting US troops and other facilities in Iraq.
Iraqi security forces raid Iran-backed militia headquarters
