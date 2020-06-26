You are here

  • Home
  • Iraqi security forces raid Iran-backed militia headquarters

Iraqi security forces raid Iran-backed militia headquarters

Iraqi counter-terrorism forces stand guard in front of the US embassy in the capital Baghdad. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mud28

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Iraqi security forces raid Iran-backed militia headquarters

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraqi security forces raided a headquarters belonging to an Iran-backed militia south of Baghdad late on Thursday, seized rockets and detained three leaders of the group at the site, two Iraqi government officials said.
The officials said the militia group targeted was Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group that US officials have accused of firing rockets at bases hosting US troops and other facilities in Iraq.

Topics: Baghdad

Related

Middle-East
Iranian-backed Hezbollah stepping in to guide Iraqi militias after death of Qassem Soleimani
Middle-East
Unidentified planes hit Iraqi militiamen in Syria, killing 8

Iranian authorities investigating bright light and loud sound in east of Tehran - State TV

Updated 7 min 6 sec ago

Iranian authorities investigating bright light and loud sound in east of Tehran - State TV

Updated 7 min 6 sec ago

— More to follow.

Latest updates

Iraqi security forces raid Iran-backed militia headquarters
Masks and bleach: Tourism in post-lockdown Europe
Iranian authorities investigating bright light and loud sound in east of Tehran - State TV
G20 education ministers plan extraordinary talks
Boycott of Chinese goods may not be feasible, Indian exporters say

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.