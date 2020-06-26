You are here

Verizon joins brands boycotting Facebook ads over hate speech

US telecoms giant Verizon joined the growing list of brands vowing to stop buying advertising on Facebook. (AFP)
AFP

  • ‘We’re pausing our advertising until Facebook can create an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable’
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: US telecoms giant Verizon joined the growing list of brands vowing to stop buying advertising on Facebook on Thursday over its perceived failure to crack down on hate speech and incitements to violence.
“We’re pausing our advertising until Facebook can create an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable and is consistent with what we’ve done with YouTube and other partners,” said John Nitti, Verizon chief media officer.
Multiple companies — most recently Ben & Jerry’s — have announced they will halt advertising purchases in July after the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) called for the boycott as part of the “Stop the Hate for Profit” campaign.
Facebook’s “hate speech, incitement, and misinformation policies are inequitable,” ADL chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt said in a letter Thursday.
Greenblatt noted the social media giant’s “haphazard” placement of advertising, pointing to an example in which a Verizon ad appeared next to “a video from the conspiracy group QAnon drawing on hateful and anti-Semitic rhetoric.”
Facebook is under increasing pressure for its hands-off approach to misinformation and inflammatory posts, particularly by US President Donald Trump.
The social media company made an estimated $70 billion annually from ads, the coalition — which includes the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) — behind #StopHateForProfit claimed in a statement on the ADL website.
“We respect any brand’s decision, and remain focused on the important work of removing hate speech and providing critical voting information,” said Facebook’s Carolyn Everson, vice president of global marketing solutions.
Sporting goods makers Patagonia, North Face and REI, as well as the freelance staffing agency Upwork have all said they would boycott Facebook.

Topics: ads Facebook Verizon hate speech

China’s Saudi oil imports surge in May to all-time high

Updated 26 June 2020
Reuters

China’s Saudi oil imports surge in May to all-time high

  • Chinese refineries have cranked up throughput to meet a recovery in fuel demand
  • China’s overall crude oil imports jumped 19.2 percent in May from a year earlier
Updated 26 June 2020
Reuters

BEIJING/SINGAPORE: China’s crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia nearly doubled in May from a year earlier to all-time high as refineries snapped up cheap fuel, while the kingdom retained its position as the top supplier to the world’s biggest oil buyer.
Arrivals from Saudi last month reached 9.165 million tons, or 2.16 million barrels per day (bpd), up about 95 percent from 1.11 million bpd in May 2019 and up 71 percent from 1.26 million bpd in April, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.
Chinese refineries have cranked up throughput to meet a recovery in fuel demand, but have also been increasing crude storage to take advantage of cheap prices after the coronavirus pandemic roiled global demand.
Energy consultancy Kpler estimated China’s crude storage has reached an all-time high of 782 million barrels, with the country’s total capacity 61 percent full.
China’s overall crude oil imports jumped 19.2 percent in May from a year earlier to the highest monthly level on record, data released earlier this month showed, as demand for fuel recovered strongly after the easing of coronavirus curbs.
In May, Chinese refineries received their first crude cargo from the United States since November, of around 550,000 tons, the customs data released late on Thursday showed.
China is set to import a record amount of US crude oil in July, Refinitiv data showed, as cargoes bought by bargain hunters during the depths of the price rout in April get delivered.
Russian shipments last month rose to 7.71 million tons, or 1.82 million bpd, up from 1.75 million bpd in April and 1.5 million bpd over same period last year.
Amid tight US sanctions, China shied away from imports from Venezuela and shipments from Iran were near record lows, data showed.

Topics: economy China Saudi Arabia Oil

