Emirates resumes flights to seven destinations from Dubai

Tatest series of resumptions means Emirates will fly to 48 destinations. (AFP file photo)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

  • Latest series of resumptions means the airline will fly to 48 destinations
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai carrier Emirates is to resume a further seven passenger services to its itinerary next month as the emirate continues to ease travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Emirates will relaunch flights to Khartoum from July 3; Osaka from July 7; Narita from July 8; and Athens, Larnaca and Rome from July 5.
The latest series of resumptions means the airline will fly to 48 destinations.

The Dubai carrier previously reopened routes including London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne, Manila, Kabul, Bahrain, Manchester and Zurich. It will also restart services to Auckland, Beirut, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh from July 1 and Barcelona, Brussels, Munich and Washington DC from July 15.
Passengers however must comply with travel protocols following earlier announcements from Dubai that the city will be open for business and leisure visitors from July 7.
Airline passengers are required to undergo testing for COVID-19 as part of the travel requirements imposed by the Dubai government.

 

aviation Dubai UAE Emirates

British Airways trade union pleads case to IAG investors

Updated 51 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

  • Unite meets investors of BA’s parent company IAG to ramp up pressure over planned staff cuts
Updated 51 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The trade union battling British Airways (BA) has met investors in its parent company IAG, seeking to ramp up pressure on the airline over plans to cut staff, pay and conditions.
BA plans to cut 12,000 staff, or more than a quarter of its workforce, to tackle the coronavirus crisis and has also angered unions by proposing new contracts for the workers it keeps.
Unite, the union which represents BA cabin crew, has responded by lobbying for law to be changed to allow BA to be stripped of some valuable take-off and landing slots at London’s Heathrow Airport if it proceeds with it plans.
Sharon Graham, Unite’s executive officer, said it had won significant political backing for its campaign and met investors this week to highlight the risks to BA’s profits if it lost key airport slots.
She said Unite had support from 90 lawmakers from several parties. A minister said earlier in June that BA’s slots could be reviewed.
Graham forecast the battle with BA could last a year and said its significance went beyond the airline industry.
“If we let this company get away with this, then other companies will follow suit. There’ll be things people would like to do and they’ll use the crisis to do it,” she said.
Under historical rights, BA operates over 50 percent of slots at Heathrow and losing any would hurt its profits.
At the moment, about 22,000 BA staff are furloughed.
Unite says the 30,000 staff it plans to keep are being given new contracts, some with pay cuts of up to 70 percent. BA says it has proposed pay cuts to a maximum of 20 percent.
The union says other airlines including easyJet, Ryanair and Virgin Atlantic have all agreed that pay cuts and other changes would be temporary.
Alex Cruz, BA’s boss, told staff in June that if slots were removed, more jobs would go.

aviation British Airways IAG

