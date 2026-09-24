JEDDAH: The sea is an integral part of daily life in Jeddah, with waterfronts welcoming walkers and sports enthusiasts by day and transforming into open spaces for families and visitors by evening, blending entertainment, culture, and tourism.

Jeddah features five main waterfronts offering open spaces, pedestrian walkways, bicycle paths, restaurants, and sports facilities, forming an integrated network for walking, running, cycling, and enjoying the sea.

Quality of life extends beyond waterfronts, with more than 443 parks distributed across the city’s neighborhoods. Prince Majid Park, covering more than 130,000 square meters, stands as one of the most prominent destinations combining green spaces, walking tracks, and entertainment facilities.

Historic Jeddah revitalization projects reinforce the city’s maritime identity. Al-Arbaeen lake development includes a 972-meter maritime walkway, while the Historic Jeddah waterfront renewal initiative features a 4.4 km waterfront and plans for a yacht marina and pedestrian bridges.

In a single day, a visitor can transition between the beach, walkway, restaurants, and maritime activities, then reach Historic Jeddah to explore the city’s heritage, an experience combining the sea, entertainment, hospitality, and history.