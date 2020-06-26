You are here

Norwegian found guilty of spying for Iran in Denmark

A policeman stands on June 26, 2020 in front of the court in Roskilde, Denmark, that is expected to deliver a verdict on whether a Norwegian-Iranian man is guilty of assisting an Iranian intelligence service in preparing an assault on an exile Iranian. (AFP)
  • The Norwegian had observed and taken photos of the home of an Iranian exile in Denmark in September
  • The exile is the leader of an Iranian Arab resistance group known as ASMLA
COPENHAGEN: A Danish court on Friday found a Norwegian citizen guilty of spying for an Iranian intelligence service and of complicity in a suspected plot to kill an Iranian Arab opposition figure in Denmark.
The 40-year-old Norwegian man, who has Iranian heritage, was arrested in October 2018 after a major police operation in which Denmark temporarily closed its international borders. The court did not give the man’s name.
For several days in late September, the Norwegian had observed and taken photos of the home of an Iranian exile in Denmark, as well as the streets and roads surrounding the home, Roskilde District Court said in a statement.
“The court found that the information was collected and passed on to a person working for an Iranian intelligence service, for use by the intelligence service’s plans to kill the exile,” the court said.
The exile, who was also not named in the statement, is the leader of an Iranian Arab resistance group known as the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA).
The Norwegian defendant has denied all charges.
The Danish court is expected to announce its sentence later on Friday.

Malaysia can’t take any more Rohingya refugees, PM says

Updated 24 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

Malaysia can’t take any more Rohingya refugees, PM says

  • Muslim-majority Malaysia has long been a favored destination for Rohingya seeking a better life after fleeing a 2017 military-led crackdown in Myanmar
Updated 24 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia can no longer take in Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday, citing a struggling economy and dwindling resources as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Muslim-majority Malaysia has long been a favored destination for Rohingya seeking a better life after fleeing a 2017 military-led crackdown in Myanmar and refugee camps in Bangladesh.
But Malaysia, which does not recognize refugee status, has recently turned away boats and detained hundreds of Rohingya, amid rising anger toward foreigners who have been accused of spreading the coronavirus and taking up scarce state funds.
“We can no longer take more as our resources and capacity are already stretched, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Muhyiddin said in teleconference with other leaders of the 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), which includes Myanmar.
“Yet, Malaysia is unfairly expected to do more to accommodate incoming refugees.”
The treatment of Rohingya has been divisive for ASEAN, with its two Muslim-majority members — Malaysia and Indonesia — criticizing Buddhist-majority Myanmar and expressing growing frustration with Rohingya arriving on boats operated by people smugglers.
Myanmar denies abuses against members of the minority in Rakhine State, in western Myanmar, but says the Rohingya are not citizens but illegal immigrants from South Asia.
Rohingya have for years boarded boats between November and April, when the seas are calm, to get to Southeast Asian countries including Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.
Muhyiddin urged the UN refugee agency to speed up the resettlement of Rohingya in Malaysia to third countries. The agency says there are more than 100,000 Rohingya in Malaysia though rights groups say the number is higher.
He also called for more efforts to combat the trafficking of Rohingya, who he said were increasingly at risk for exploitation, slavery and recruitment by militants.
“ASEAN must do more to help Myanmar, and Myanmar must also do more to help itself for this crisis to be put behind us,” he said.
Dozens of Rohingya died and their bodies were thrown overboard from a boat that later landed on a Malaysian island this month with 269 people on board, authorities said.
On Thursday, nearly 100 Rohingya were rescued by fishermen from a boat adrift off Indonesia.

Topics: Malayasia

