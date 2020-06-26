You are here

  • Home
  • Mohamed Salah stands alone as the greatest Arab footballer of all

Mohamed Salah stands alone as the greatest Arab footballer of all

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah scores his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yuw44

Updated 18 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Mohamed Salah stands alone as the greatest Arab footballer of all

  • On Thursday night, without even having to lace up his boots, Liverpool’ Egyptian forward became a Premier League champion
Updated 18 sec ago
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Egypt’s Mohammed Aboutrika is arguably the strongest challenger. There are strong cases for Tunisian Tarak Dhiab and the Algerians Rabah Madjer and Riyad Mahrez. Also in the conversation could be Saudi Arabia’s Majed Abdullah and Sami Al-Jaber, as well the Kuwaitis Jasem Yaqoub, Fathi Kameel and Faisal Al-Dakheel.

But it’s hard to argue that Mohamed Salah now stands alone as the greatest Arab footballer of all time.

On Thursday night, without even having to lace up his boots, the Liverpool forward became a Premier League champion thanks to Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat of Manchester City. His growing, and glowing, medal collection already included gold from the UEFA Champions League, Club World Cup and European Supercup.

But it’s that desperately coveted English league title that has sealed his immortality among adoring Liverpool fans, and the rest of the world.

Since walking into Anfield with that effervescent, beaming smile on June 22, 2017, he has helped transform the club from challengers to champions (or, initially, as his manager Jurgen Klopp demanded, “from doubters to believers”). After 30 years of false dawns and broken promises, Liverpool are champions again. 

If the signing of center back Virgil Van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson Becker in the winter and summer following Salah’s arrival proved the final pieces of the jigsaw for Klopp, then Sadio Mané’s transfer from Southampton in the summer of 2016 could be said to be the first piece.

Salah, to switch metaphors, has proven to be the team’s catalyst to greatness.

After a couple of poor Premier League seasons either side of Klopp’s appointment in October 2015, Liverpool had just scraped into the 2017-18 Champions League by finishing fourth when the club paid Roma 35 million euros for Salah’s services.

In his first year at the club, Liverpool — playing some staggering high-energy football — finished fourth again. However, they stormed to the Champions League final in Kiev, where they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in a match predominantly remembered for Salah’s tears after a first-half shoulder injury forced his substitution — and, of course, for Liverpool’s then-goalkeeper Loris Karius’ two awful mistakes.

Despite that disappointment, the season was a personal triumph for the man the Liverpool fans had nicknamed the ‘Egyptian King.’ He scored on his debut against Watford. And then didn’t stop scoring.




Liverpool fans celebrate winning the Premier League with a cutout photo of Mohamed Salah outside Anfield after Chelsea won their match against Manchester City. (Action Images via Reuters)

Early on in the season he scored his “road-runner” goal against Arsenal, in which he ran the full length of the Anfield pitch before finishing with ice-cool precision past Petr Cech. There was the brilliant curling effort in the snow against Everton that won the FIFA Puskas award for best goal of 2017. Against Leicester he scored a superb game-turning double, and against Tottenham a stunning last-minute solo strike to rescue a draw.

There were further goals against Arsenal and Chelsea. In a storming 4-3 win against eventual champions Manchester City he chipped the advanced Ederson from what seemed an implausible distance. In March he netted four against Watford and on the last day of the season his strike against Brighton meant he was crowned top scorer in the Premier League with a record 32 goals. He also turned in a barely believable man-of-the-match display as Liverpool annihilated Roma 5-2 in the Champions League.

In all, Salah scored 44 in all competitions that season and was named the PFA Player of the Year. He was now being spoken of in the same breath as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite the Champions League heartbreak, and Egypt’s disappointing World Cup showing (in which he still scored twice), Salah would be back to his old tricks the following season.

The goals continued to flow as Liverpool lost just one Premier League match yet somehow still finished second behind Pep Guardiola’s brilliant Manchester City. For the second season running Salah won the golden boot, this time sharing it with Mané and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Redemption came, in spectacular fashion, in the Champions League.

In a second successive final appearance, Salah banished the previous year’s misery by scoring an early penalty as Liverpool overcame Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid to win the top European club trophy for the sixth time. Salah was the first Egyptian footballer to win club football’s greatest prize.

But it is the current season that has confirmed Salah’s and his teammates’ status as Liverpool legends. An astonishing 28 wins from 31 matches has seen the Premier League title wrapped up with seven matches still to play. After 30 years of disappointment, it was Salah’s last-minute goal against Manchester United in a 2-0 win in January that prompted a hysterical Anfield to finally sing “We’re gonna win the league.”

Not surprisingly, Salah is currently Liverpool’s top scorer again and could — by the end of the season — win the golden boot for a record-equaling third time, as well as score his 100th goal for the champions. Few of his predecessors can claim such a period of devastating excellence combined with team and individual prizes. 

Aboutrika — Salah’s boyhood hero — was a balletic dream of a footballer whose control, movement and passing evoked the great Zinedine Zidane at his finest. Madjer scored historic goals for Porto as they won the European Cup and the Intercontinental Cup in 1987, and was one of the architects of Algeria’s sensational 2-1 win over West Germany at the 1982 World Cup in Spain. Mahrez is one of only 10 players to win the Premier League with two clubs and could yet taste Champions League glory with Manchester City. The aforementioned Gulf quintet, meanwhile, all represented their countries at the World Cup, but were beloved heroes closer to these shores.

But Salah is an international phenomenon who has transcended the boundaries of sport. From painted murals in New York City to ubiquitous advertising posters in his native Egypt and fashion magazines across the world, his irrepressible smile has made him one of the world’s most recognizable athletes.  

And, with a priceless Premier League medal in the bag, he is now the Arab footballer all others look up to.

Topics: football soccer Mohamed Salah Liverpool Premier league

Related

Sport
Egyptian fans fly the flag for Mo Salah’s Mighty Reds
Sport
‘It’s for you’, tearful Klopp tells Liverpool fans

Michel Platini now a formal suspect in Swiss case

Updated 31 min 16 sec ago
AP

Michel Platini now a formal suspect in Swiss case

  • Swiss federal prosecutors extended their open criminal proceedings into then-FIFA president Sepp Blatter to include Platini
  • Platini is suspected of being an accomplice to criminal mismanagement, of misappropriation and an act of forgery
Updated 31 min 16 sec ago
AP

GENEVA: French soccer great Michel Platini has been formally placed under investigation in Switzerland in relation to a $2 million payment he got from FIFA in 2011.
Swiss federal prosecutors this month extended their open criminal proceedings into then-FIFA president Sepp Blatter’s role in the payment to include Platini, according to a document seen Friday by The Associated Press.
Platini, who was the president of European soccer body UEFA at the time, is suspected of being an accomplice to criminal mismanagement, of misappropriation and an act of forgery, the document states.
The former France national team captain submitted invoices to FIFA in January 2011 seeking payment for an uncontracted additional salary from working as a presidential adviser in Blatter’s first term, from 1998-2002. He was paid the next month.
Five different courts and tribunals — including the FIFA ethics committee, the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the European Court of Human Rights — have ruled against Platini since Swiss prosecutors revealed the allegation in September 2015.
Platini and Blatter, who were both banned by FIFA, deny wrongdoing and have not been charged by Swiss prosecutors. Both were questioned at FIFA headquarters five years ago.
The office of Switzerland’s attorney general confirmed the proceedings against Platini and said “various hearings are planned at (our offices) in Bern during the third quarter of 2020.”
The prosecution office said it was unable to give any timetable for how the case could develop.
“I have total confidence in Swiss justice,” Platini said in a statement. “I am once again at their disposal and am absolutely serene.”
Platini’s four-year ban expired in October and he has been planning to return to the sport. He turned 65 last week.
The long-standing allegation was revived two years after Platini said Swiss prosecutors told him he had been cleared of wrongdoing.
However, a new prosecutor was appointed to lead some investigations last year in the wider Swiss probe of corruption allegations in international soccer that began in 2014.
Prosecutor Thomas Hildbrand’s name appears on official documents relating to Platini’s case that have been seen by the AP.
Hildbrand also extended criminal proceedings against Blatter this month for suspected criminal mismanagement to include a $1 million loan FIFA made to the Trinidad and Tobago soccer federation in 2010.
That money went into the control of then-FIFA vice president Jack Warner, who was campaigning in the Caribbean nation’s general election at the time. Warner has since been banned by FIFA and is fighting extradition to the United States, where he was indicted on financial corruption charges five years ago.
Two more former FIFA officials — Jérôme Valcke as secretary general and Markus Kattner as finance director — were named as “accused persons” in the Trinidad payment investigation. Both were fired by FIFA in 2016.
Switzerland attorney general Michael Lauber is no longer in charge of the wider FIFA investigation, which has involved at least 25 open criminal proceedings and one abandoned trial.
Lauber was recused from the case last year by the Swiss federal criminal court in fallout from a disciplinary case against him over meetings he did not disclose with current FIFA president Gianni Infantino in 2016 and 2017. Infantino was elected to lead FIFA in February 2016 during a chaotic period after Platini, his former boss at UEFA, and Blatter were banned.

Topics: Michel Platini Sepp Blatter FIFA

Related

Update
Sport
Former UEFA head Platini detained in Qatar World Cup probe
Sport
Michel Platini released from custody after police probe into Qatar World Cup 2022 corruption

Latest updates

Mohamed Salah stands alone as the greatest Arab footballer of all
India turns to cardboard beds in coronavirus battle
Michel Platini now a formal suspect in Swiss case
Iran to send black boxes of downed Ukraine jet to France
Mosques in Makkah welcome worshippers for first Friday prayers after curfew lifted

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.