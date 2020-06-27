You are here

Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit over sexual misconduct claims

Pop star Justin Bieber is suing two women who accused him of sexually assaulting them. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 June 2020
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Justin Bieber has filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against two women who accused him of sexual misconduct.

The Canadian pop star filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday after saying on Twitter earlier this week that a claim that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2014 was “factually impossible.”

The woman, who identified herself as Danielle but said she was posting anonymously, said in a Twitter posting that has since been deleted that she was sexually assaulted by the singer at a hotel in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014.

The other woman, who identified herself as Kadi, said on Twitter that she was sexually assaulted by Bieber in a New York hotel room in May 2015.

The lawsuit said the accusations by the two women were “outrageous, fabricated lies” and seeks a jury trial and $20 million in damages.

Neither of the women could be reached for comment on Friday. Bieber’s representatives on Friday did not respond to requests for comment about the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said the two women were “trying to capitalize on the climate of fear permeating the entertainment industry, Hollywood and corporate America, whereby it is open season for anyone to make any claim (no matter how vile, unsupported and provably false) about anyone without consequence.”

Hundreds of men in entertainment, business, sports and politics have been accused of sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement became a cultural force in 2017.

Bieber, now 26, was discovered at age 13 and has become one of the world’s most popular musicians.

The lawsuit detailed hotel receipts, emails and news reports to assert that Bieber was not staying at the hotel in Austin where Danielle alleged that the 2014 assault had taken place.

It said that Kadi’s accusation was false and that she had fabricated her allegation “out of her desire for fame and attention.”

A world redrawn: Lebanon film director fears nothing will change

Updated 10 min 26 sec ago
AFP

  • The director lost her father living in Canada to the COVID-19 disease
  • Under confinement, Mansour decided to make a “very personal” film about her mother who fled to Lebanon in 1948
NICOSIA: Prize-winning Lebanese documentary filmmaker Carol Mansour fears the world has learnt nothing from the novel coronavirus shock and will go back to square one or worse when normal life returns.
The director, who lost her father living in Canada to the COVID-19 disease, admits “what scares me the most” is that mankind has learned nothing from this crisis.
“Maybe the skies and the rivers have cleared up a bit, but if the coronavirus crisis can’t change us, I don’t know what can,” she told AFP in an interview on Zoom.
“I am very afraid of what will happen after the return to normal” because the crisis “apparently did not teach us anything.”
“I think that we will quickly return to where we were and perhaps worse,” with “three percent of the world population” remaining in charge of the planet.
In her own world, Mansour said the curbs linked to the pandemic have brought out “a personal dimension” in her work and pushed her to look differently at her city, Beirut.
As for her media, the future of cinema remains in suspense, although she has stayed creative in lockdown.
It’s as if “we pressed a stop button” since the virus swept across the globe, said Mansour, who lives in the Lebanese capital.
In collaboration with Daraj.com, an independent media platform, Mansour has produced two short films on the epidemic, including one on her father.
“Every day we hear about... the number of people who have died from coronavirus but I never imagined that my father would be one of those figures,” she says in the film “My Father, Killed by Covid-19.”
In a second video, Mansour focuses on contradictions in “her plans, hopes and concerns” for Beirut in the era of coronavirus.
“Beirut is ugly,” she said, “because of the indiscriminate construction, the proliferation of huge shopping centers and the continued demolition of old buildings.”
But that has been cut short by the epidemic and stay-at-home restrictions.
She explained that she could now walk in usually crowded streets, “alone among cats” because with confinement, Beirut “has become a city of cats.”
“Has Beirut become beautiful or has calm embellished it?” she mused.
The Lebanese director of Palestinian origin has won several international awards, including the 2018 prize for best documentary at the Delhi film festival for “Stitching Palestine.”
Under confinement, Mansour also decided to make another “very personal” film about her mother who fled to Lebanon in 1948 from Jaffa in present-day Israel and died in 2015.
The film addresses her mother’s discussions “on Palestine” while she was suffering from Alzheimer’s.
“I was filming it without intending to collect these videos to make a film,” she said.
Coronavirus has come at a time when we had already grown familiar with “new ways” of seeing and photographing.
“With ‘Stitching Palestine’ we shot segments via Zoom with 350 participants from 20 different countries,” she said.
“We watched the film, then a discussion took place. In this area, there has definitely been some change.”
As for Mansour’s private life, with the coronavirus, “I’ve discovered things about myself... I speak (more) now,” she said with a laugh.
She has also grown to appreciate the merits of a simpler life. “I only yearn for friends and hugs.”

