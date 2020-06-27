You are here

India to focus on NRIs in the Gulf in next repatriation phase

Indian repatriation efforts have been ongoing for seven weeks. (File/AFP)
  • Next phase of the Vande Bahrat Mission will begin on July 3
  • Demand for special flights has remained ‘very high,’ especially in the Gulf region
DUBAI: The fourth phase of repatriation efforts by the Indian government will focus on the Gulf, where a large number of expats have expressed desire to be flown back to their home country amid the pandemic.
The next phase of the Vande Bahrat Mission will begin on July 3, spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, adding they are “committed to bringing back our compatriots, particularly in the GCC countries.”
“This phase will particularly focus on countries where we still have a large number of Indians who have registered to return,” he said.
Indian repatriation efforts have been ongoing for seven weeks, and has since brought home 364,209 non-resident Indians from over 50 countries.
Srivastava said demand for special flights have remained “very high,” especially in the Gulf region.

Topics: India Gulf GCC Coronavirus

Pakistan imposes record increase in fuel prices

  • The hike ranges from 27 percent to 66 percent depending on the petroleum product
  • Pakistan’s economy has witnessed a steady decline since 2018
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has announced a record increase in fuel prices days before the end of a fiscal year in which the country’s economy contracted for the first time in 68 years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The hike, which ranges from 27 percent to 66 percent depending on the petroleum product, was announced Friday night. It drew nationwide condemnation from people on social media Saturday.
The move comes two weeks after Islamabad said its GDP in the outgoing fiscal year ending on June 30 will shrink by 0.4 percent, instead of an initially projected 2.4 percent growth.
Pakistan’s economy has witnessed a steady decline since 2018, when Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government came into power.
Its economy has been affected by the coronavirus since March, when Khan put the country under lockdown. Restrictions were eased in May, causing a spike in coronavirus infections and deaths.
Pakistan has confirmed 198,883 virus cases, including 4,035 deaths.

Topics: economy Pakistan

