DUBAI: The fourth phase of repatriation efforts by the Indian government will focus on the Gulf, where a large number of expats have expressed desire to be flown back to their home country amid the pandemic.
The next phase of the Vande Bahrat Mission will begin on July 3, spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, adding they are “committed to bringing back our compatriots, particularly in the GCC countries.”
“This phase will particularly focus on countries where we still have a large number of Indians who have registered to return,” he said.
Indian repatriation efforts have been ongoing for seven weeks, and has since brought home 364,209 non-resident Indians from over 50 countries.
Srivastava said demand for special flights have remained “very high,” especially in the Gulf region.
India to focus on NRIs in the Gulf in next repatriation phase
