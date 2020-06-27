You are here

  Saudi Border Guard: Three Iranian boats seen entering territorial waters forced to retreat

Saudi Border Guard: Three Iranian boats seen entering territorial waters forced to retreat

Warning shots were fired after three Iranian boats were spotted in Saudi waters on Thursday and refused to stop as asked by maritime border guard patrols. (File/SPA)
RIYADH: Warning shots were fired after three Iranian boats were spotted in Saudi waters on Thursday and refused to stop as asked by maritime border guard patrols.
The boats were seen as soon as they entered the waters and were given repeated warnings to stop.
The shots were fired when the boats refused to stop and this resulted in them being forced to turn back.
The spokesman for the Saudi Border Guard said that any violations would not be tolerated in the Kingdom’s waters.

COVID-19 claims 37 more lives in Saudi Arabia

Updated 27 June 2020
Arab News

COVID-19 claims 37 more lives in Saudi Arabia

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 122,128 after 1,657 more patients recovered from the virus
  • A total of 1,511 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 27 June 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 37 more deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 3,927 new cases of the disease on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 535 were reported in Hufof, 408 in Makkah, 399 in Dammam, 234 in Abha and 209 in Khamis Mushait.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 122,128 after 1,657 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 1,511 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Saudi Border Guard: Three Iranian boats seen entering territorial waters forced to retreat

