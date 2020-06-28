You are here

G20 education ministers hold extraordinary meeting

G20 education ministers convened for a virtual extraordinary meeting on Saturday under the leadership of the Saudi G20 Presidency. (SPA)
SPA

  • Topics on the agenda included experiences in reducing the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak
RIYADH: G20 education ministers on Saturday held an extraordinary meeting to discuss measures taken to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“As a result of the pandemic, we have seen the development and advancement of a variety of distance learning, e-learning, and other digital education solutions, within different country contexts,” Saudi Education Minister Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh said during the talks.

He added: “We strongly support public and private efforts to sustain education continuity for all by leveraging new pedagogical methods, as well as diverse modalities of and approaches to instruction.

“To prepare more effectively for potential future disruptions, we commit to working toward stronger and more innovative approaches to build resilience into our education systems and improve teaching and learning.

“For this purpose, we support the development of educational content, technological and digital solutions and other means facilitating education continuity, as appropriate in country contexts and with respect to data security and privacy.

“As proactive approaches should be taken in the short and long term, we commit to continuing discussions within the Education Working Group to expand our collective understanding of the effects that crises can have on education and of countries’ respective preparations and responses.” he said.

Topics on the agenda included experiences in reducing the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, and lessons learned to ensure continuity and build resilience into education systems, the Saudi Press Agency reported ahead of the meeting.

Saudi Arabia pledged to continue working with all G20 members, invited countries, and regional and international organizations to support global education systems. The pandemic has led to the closure of educational institutions worldwide due to physical distancing measures.

Since the Kingdom assumed the G20 Presidency in December 2019, it has managed to host virtual extraordinary global summit meetings with world leaders to tackle the COVID-19 health crisis and its economic repercussions. 

The 15th G20 Summit is set to take place in Riyadh in November.

Health Ministry outlines office safety protocols in Saudi Arabia

Companies have been asked to place signs at entrances and in public areas outlining preventive protocols for employees. (AP)
Updated 28 June 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Health Ministry outlines office safety protocols in Saudi Arabia

  • Protocols include the use of separate entry and exit gates for employees, and the wearing of face masks in office public areas
Updated 28 June 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has issued health precautions to allow the gradual return of workers a week after the lifting of the nationwide pandemic lockdown.
As part of steps to return to work life, the Ministry of Health shared warnings and instructions to ensure a healthy return to office life.
Preventive guidelines for office and administrative business personnel include a requirement that employees in the high-risk category work remotely from home.
Protocols include the use of separate entry and exit gates for employees, and the wearing of face masks in office public areas.
Companies and workers are required to clean and disinfect all essential areas and equipment, while the use of paper or personal cups for drinks is recommended. Personal items, such as pens, paper and stationery, should not be shared.
Workers are also required to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 40 seconds or disinfect with an alcohol-based sanitizer for 20 seconds repeatedly during the day.
The ministry recommends that office space be organized to ensure safe physical distance between employees and suggests using partitions where possible.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Companies and workers are required to clean and disinfect all essential areas and equipment, while the use of paper or personal cups for drinks is recommended.

• Personal items, such as pens, paper and stationery, should not be shared.

• Workers are also required to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 40 seconds or disinfect with alcoholic sterilizer for 20 seconds repeatedly during the day.

Technology should be utilized for meetings, and if physical attendance is needed, social distancing between people of 1.5 m to 2 m should be maintained.
Companies have been asked to place signs at entrances and in public areas outlining preventive protocols for employees.
Meanwhile, the ministry announced that 3,927 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom on Saturday, taking the total number of people in Saudi Arabia who have contracted the disease to 178,504.
There are currently 54,865 active cases, with 2,283 in critical condition.
A total of 1,656 new recovered cases takes the number of recoveries to 122,128, while 37 new deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to 1,511.
A total of 44,275 polymerase chain reaction tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, raising the number of tests conducted so far to 1,562,504.

