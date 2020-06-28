You are here

  • Home
  • Abdulrahman Al-Amri, chairman of the G20 Education Working Group

Abdulrahman Al-Amri, chairman of the G20 Education Working Group

Abdulrahman Al-Amri
Short Url

https://arab.news/9r2ep

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Abdulrahman Al-Amri, chairman of the G20 Education Working Group

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Abdulrahman Al-Amri is the chair of the G20 Education Working Group.

He is also an assistant professor in the department of linguistics and translation studies at King Saud University. Most of his research focuses on speech perception and word recognition in Semitic languages, especially Arabic.

He also works on child language research and developmental language disorders.

Al-Amri holds a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in applied linguistics from King Saud University.

He also holds a master’s degree in linguistics, which he received in 2011, and a Ph.D. in psycholinguistics, completed in 2017, both from the University of Ottawa.

Al-Amri has more than 10 years’ experience in teaching.

He worked as an English language instructor for the Royal Saudi Air Force between December 2006 and August 2008.

He then worked as a lecturer at King Saud University between September 2008 and 2017, and also served as assistant professor of  psycholinguistics in the department of linguistics at the university from September 2017 until now.

In Thursday’s T20 Virtual Conference, Al-Amri used the panel discussion to talk about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the education sector.

“Like many other sectors, education was highly affected by the outbreak. 1.6 billion students (91 percent of all students globally) were impacted by school closure. 195 countries either reduced local or nationwide closure of schools,” he said.

He added: “There has not been an instance in modern history where the education ecosystems have experienced such a shock. Many issues were associated with the shift to alternative solutions, including limited internet connectivity and distance learning capabilities, especially in less-developed countries.”

Referring to responses by countries, he said there needed to be a united global effort.

“Both governments and international organizations should mobilize unique and innovative solutions to mitigate the impact of COVID-19,” he added.

He said that many countries and international organizations, including UNESCO, the World Bank, and UNICEF have contributed solutions.

Al-Amri added that responses by G20 countries to mitigate the impact of the pandemic have been varied.

“There is a variety of changes; activating distance learning solutions, implementing countrywide closures of schools, and providing students, parents, and educators with the social support they need to cope with distance learning measures.”

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Saudi Arabia
Rania Nashar, CEO of Samba Financial Group
Saudi Arabia
Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and board member of the Saudi Tourism Authority

G20 education ministers hold extraordinary meeting

Updated 38 min 31 sec ago
SPA

G20 education ministers hold extraordinary meeting

  • Topics on the agenda included experiences in reducing the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak
Updated 38 min 31 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: G20 education ministers on Saturday held an extraordinary meeting to discuss measures taken to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“As a result of the pandemic, we have seen the development and advancement of a variety of distance learning, e-learning, and other digital education solutions, within different country contexts,” Saudi Education Minister Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh said during the talks.

He added: “We strongly support public and private efforts to sustain education continuity for all by leveraging new pedagogical methods, as well as diverse modalities of and approaches to instruction.

“To prepare more effectively for potential future disruptions, we commit to working toward stronger and more innovative approaches to build resilience into our education systems and improve teaching and learning.

“For this purpose, we support the development of educational content, technological and digital solutions and other means facilitating education continuity, as appropriate in country contexts and with respect to data security and privacy.

“As proactive approaches should be taken in the short and long term, we commit to continuing discussions within the Education Working Group to expand our collective understanding of the effects that crises can have on education and of countries’ respective preparations and responses.” he said.

Topics on the agenda included experiences in reducing the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, and lessons learned to ensure continuity and build resilience into education systems, the Saudi Press Agency reported ahead of the meeting.

Saudi Arabia pledged to continue working with all G20 members, invited countries, and regional and international organizations to support global education systems. The pandemic has led to the closure of educational institutions worldwide due to physical distancing measures.

Since the Kingdom assumed the G20 Presidency in December 2019, it has managed to host virtual extraordinary global summit meetings with world leaders to tackle the COVID-19 health crisis and its economic repercussions. 

The 15th G20 Summit is set to take place in Riyadh in November.

Topics: G20 Saudi Arabia COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
Multilateralism is key to post-COVID recovery, says G20’s think tank group
Saudi Arabia
Policy continuity the key for G20's think tank engagement group

Latest updates

G20 education ministers hold extraordinary meeting
What We Are Reading Today: Birds of the West Indies
India grants Kashmir residency to outsiders as demographic engineering fears grow
Abdulrahman Al-Amri, chairman of the G20 Education Working Group
Repatriation funds run low as Filipino workers remain stranded abroad

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.