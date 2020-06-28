Jordan green lights entertainment activities in resorts

DUBAI: Jordan will allow entertainment and recreation areas within resorts to restart operations amid efforts for normalcy despite coronavirus pandemic.
Tariq Hammouri, the country’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, has granted approval for some entertainment areas such as arcades to resume operation under strict health measures, state-run Petra has reported.
International exams will also be allowed, according to the minister, and special education centers for people with disabilities can also resume services.
