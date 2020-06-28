You are here

Jordan green lights entertainment activities in resorts

Jordan has been gradually reopening different businesses in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (File/AFP)
  • Entertainment areas such as arcades will be allowed following strict health precautions
DUBAI: Jordan will allow entertainment and recreation areas within resorts to restart operations amid efforts for normalcy despite coronavirus pandemic.
Tariq Hammouri, the country’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, has granted approval for some entertainment areas such as arcades to resume operation under strict health measures, state-run Petra has reported.
International exams will also be allowed, according to the minister, and special education centers for people with disabilities can also resume services.

Jordan halts repatriation mission after COVID-19 cases spike among returnees

  • Faraiah said the country was rearranging reception and quarantine procedures for future returnees
DUBAI: Jordan has suspended its repatriation efforts until July 10, after the country records increase of coronavirus infections among quarantined returnees, state-run Petra has reported.
Pre-scheduled trips, however, will still continue, according to Mazen Faraiah, director of the Operations National Centre for Security and Crisis Management’s Crisis Cell.
Faraiah said the country was rearranging reception and quarantine procedures for future returnees.
He added there was a “noticeable” spike in the number of infections among the quarantined persons in designated hotels and public accommodation areas.
Jordan has been facilitating the return of its citizens stuck overseas after the coronavirus shuttered international travel.

