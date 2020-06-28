Jordan green lights entertainment activities in resorts

Jordan halts repatriation mission after COVID-19 cases spike among returnees

DUBAI: Jordan has suspended its repatriation efforts until July 10, after the country records increase of coronavirus infections among quarantined returnees, state-run Petra has reported.

Pre-scheduled trips, however, will still continue, according to Mazen Faraiah, director of the Operations National Centre for Security and Crisis Management’s Crisis Cell.

Faraiah said the country was rearranging reception and quarantine procedures for future returnees.

He added there was a “noticeable” spike in the number of infections among the quarantined persons in designated hotels and public accommodation areas.

Jordan has been facilitating the return of its citizens stuck overseas after the coronavirus shuttered international travel.