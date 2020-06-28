Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 256 to 193,499

BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 256 to 193,499, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.
The reported death toll rose by three to 8,957.
