Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 256 to 193,499

Health professionals wearing protective gear, face shield and face mask prepare a testing kit at a drive-in COVID-19 testing facility in Berlin on April 30, 2020. (File/AFP)
  The reported death toll rose by three to 8,957
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 256 to 193,499, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.
The reported death toll rose by three to 8,957.

Two killed in Walmart shooting: US media

  Red Bluff city Rick Crabtree manager told CNN that a car rammed the facility around 3:00 p.m. local time
LOS ANGELES: At least two people were killed and four wounded in a shooting at a Walmart distribution center in California, US media reported Saturday.
A local newspaper, the Record Searchlight, quoted a witness who said he heard what sounded like gunfire from a semi-automatic weapon at the facility in the city of Red Bluff.
The Searchlight and other media including CNN cited hospital officials on the toll.
Red Bluff city Rick Crabtree manager told CNN that a car rammed the facility around 3:00 p.m. local time, causing a fire which he said was not significant.
“There was an active shooter, he was shot, last I heard he was on his way to the hospital,” Crabtree was quoted as saying.
A Walmart spokesman told CNN they were aware of the situation and working with law enforcement to investigate, but could offer no further details.

