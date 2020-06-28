You are here

  • Home
  • China’s big three airlines take delivery of domestically made ARJ21 aircraft

China’s big three airlines take delivery of domestically made ARJ21 aircraft

An ARJ21-700 aircraft arrives at Shanghai Hongqiao Airport after making its first flight from Chengdu to Shanghai on June 28, 2016. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5mb36

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

China’s big three airlines take delivery of domestically made ARJ21 aircraft

  • Three carriers earlier announced deals to each purchase 35 ARJ21-700 regional jets from COMAC
  • The ARJ21 entered commercial operations four years ago
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: China’s three biggest state-owned airlines on Sunday took delivery of their first ARJ21 aircraft, a short haul 90-seater aircraft made by state-run Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).
COMAC said in a statement on Sunday that Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines had received the aircraft, which has a 90-seat capacity, and would each take delivery of three ARJ21 aircraft this year.
Last August, the three carriers announced on the same day deals to each purchase 35 ARJ21-700 regional jets from COMAC, with deliveries scheduled from 2020 through 2024.
The ARJ21 entered commercial operations four years ago and is China’s first domestically manufactured airliner.
COMAC has two other passenger jet programs in development — the C919 narrowbody aircraft program which is currently undergoing flight testing, and the CR929 widebody program in collaboration with Russia.
China Eastern Airlines earlier this year launched a subsidiary — OTT Airlines — to operate ARJ21 and C919 airliners. It is slated to be the first customer for the C919, once the 160-seater plane receives airworthiness certification from the Chinese aviation regulator.
The C919 is a much more high-profile program, that will place COMAC in direct competition with Airbus and Boeing in the single-aisle market. The United States earlier this year considered whether or not to block the sales of LEAP-1C engines to the program, but it later relented.
The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on international travel has decimated the order books of both Airbus and Boeing.

Topics: aviation China COMAC

Related

Business & Economy
China’s C919 passenger jet could do 3rd test flight within days — COMAC exec
Business & Economy
China’s COMAC says first delivery of C919 jet planned for 2021

Boeing 737 MAX certification flight tests to begin

Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

Boeing 737 MAX certification flight tests to begin

  • Grounding of the fast-selling 737 MAX in March 2019 triggered lawsuits, investigations
  • Rigors of the test campaign go beyond previous Boeing test flights
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Reuters
SEATTLE/WASHINGTON: Pilots and test crew members from the US Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing Co. are slated to begin a three-day certification test campaign for the 737 MAX on Monday, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The test is a pivotal moment in Boeing’s worst-ever corporate crisis, long since compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic that has slashed air travel and jet demand.
The grounding of the fast-selling 737 MAX in March 2019 after crashes killed 346 people in Ethiopia and Indonesia triggered lawsuits, investigations by Congress and the Department of Justice and cut off a key source of Boeing’s cash.
After a preflight briefing over several hours, the crew will board a 737 MAX 7 outfitted with test equipment at Boeing Field near Seattle, one of the people said.
The crew will run methodically scripted mid-air scenarios such as steep-banking turns, progressing to more extreme maneuvers on a route primarily over Washington state. The plan over at least three days could include touch-and-go landings at the eastern Washington airport in Moses Lake, and a path over the Pacific Ocean coastline, adjusting the flight plan and timing as needed for weather and other factors, one of the people said.
Pilots will also intentionally trigger the reprogrammed stall-prevention software known as MCAS faulted in both crashes, and aerodynamic stall conditions, the people said.
Boeing and the FAA declined to comment.
The rigors of the test campaign go beyond previous Boeing test flights, completed in a matter of hours on a single day, industry sources say.
The tests are meant to ensure new protections Boeing added to MCAS are robust enough to prevent the scenario pilots encountered before both crashes, when they were unable to counteract MCAS and grappled with “stick shaker” column vibrations and other warnings, one of the people said.
Boeing’s preparation has included hundreds of hours inside a 737 MAX flight simulator at its Longacres facility in Renton, Washington, and hundreds of hours in the air on the same 737 MAX 7 test airplane without FAA officials on board.
At least one of those practice flights included the same testing parameters expected on Monday, one of the people said.
After the flights, FAA officials in Washington and the Seattle-area will analyze reams of digital and paperwork flight test data to assess the jet’s airworthiness.
Likely weeks later, after the data is analyzed and training protocols are firmed up, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, a former F-15 fighter pilot who has promised the 737 MAX will not be approved until he has personally signed off on it, will board the same plane to make his assessments, two of the people said.
If all goes well, the FAA would then need to approve new pilot training procedures, among other reviews, and would not likely approve the plane’s ungrounding until September, the people said.
That means the jet is on a path to resume US service before year-end, though the process has been plagued by delays for more than a year.
“Based on how many problems have been uncovered, I would be stunned if the flight tests are ‘one and done,’” said another person with knowledge of the flight plans.
“(The FAA will) make sure they find enough stuff wrong to demonstrate they are putting this jet through its paces. The last thing the FAA or Boeing wants is for the Administrator to do his own flight and say ‘it’s not ready.’ Boeing wants Dickson’s flight to be a coronation.”
Regulators in Europe and Canada, while working closely with the FAA, will also conduct their own assessments and have pinpointed concerns that go beyond the FAA. They may require additional changes after the 737 MAX is cleared to return to service.
“This is new territory,” said one industry source with knowledge of prior Boeing tests. “There’s a lot more play between regulators, and certainly a lot more pressure and public attention.”

Latest updates

Boeing 737 MAX certification flight tests to begin
China’s big three airlines take delivery of domestically made ARJ21 aircraft
Disney delays ‘Mulan’ release again as virus cases surge
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 256 to 193,499
Jordan green lights entertainment activities in resorts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.