COVID-19 claims 40 more lives in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 40 more deaths from COVID-19 and 3,989 new cases of the disease on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 487 were reported in Hufof, 389 in Riyadh, 320 in Dammam, 310 in Makkah, 275 in Taif and 186 in Madinah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 124,755 after 2,627 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 1,551 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
