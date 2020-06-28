You are here

  • Home
  • COVID-19 claims 40 more lives in Saudi Arabia

COVID-19 claims 40 more lives in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia announced 40 more deaths from COVID-19 and 3,989 new cases of the disease on Sunday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2teqk

Updated 7 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

COVID-19 claims 40 more lives in Saudi Arabia

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 124,755 on Sunday
  • A total of 1,551 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 7 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 40 more deaths from COVID-19 and 3,989 new cases of the disease on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 487 were reported in Hufof, 389 in Riyadh, 320 in Dammam, 310 in Makkah, 275 in Taif and 186 in Madinah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 124,755 after 2,627 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 1,551 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Media
Media training program aims to put global spotlight on budding Saudi talent
Business & Economy
Gold rush as Saudi shoppers queue to beat VAT deadline

G20 education ministers hold extraordinary meeting

Updated 28 June 2020
SPA

G20 education ministers hold extraordinary meeting

  • Topics on the agenda included experiences in reducing the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak
Updated 28 June 2020
SPA

RIYADH: G20 education ministers on Saturday held an extraordinary meeting to discuss measures taken to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“As a result of the pandemic, we have seen the development and advancement of a variety of distance learning, e-learning, and other digital education solutions, within different country contexts,” Saudi Education Minister Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh said during the talks.

He added: “We strongly support public and private efforts to sustain education continuity for all by leveraging new pedagogical methods, as well as diverse modalities of and approaches to instruction.

“To prepare more effectively for potential future disruptions, we commit to working toward stronger and more innovative approaches to build resilience into our education systems and improve teaching and learning.

“For this purpose, we support the development of educational content, technological and digital solutions and other means facilitating education continuity, as appropriate in country contexts and with respect to data security and privacy.

“As proactive approaches should be taken in the short and long term, we commit to continuing discussions within the Education Working Group to expand our collective understanding of the effects that crises can have on education and of countries’ respective preparations and responses.” he said.

Topics on the agenda included experiences in reducing the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, and lessons learned to ensure continuity and build resilience into education systems, the Saudi Press Agency reported ahead of the meeting.

Saudi Arabia pledged to continue working with all G20 members, invited countries, and regional and international organizations to support global education systems. The pandemic has led to the closure of educational institutions worldwide due to physical distancing measures.

Since the Kingdom assumed the G20 Presidency in December 2019, it has managed to host virtual extraordinary global summit meetings with world leaders to tackle the COVID-19 health crisis and its economic repercussions. 

The 15th G20 Summit is set to take place in Riyadh in November.

Topics: G20 Saudi Arabia COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
Multilateralism is key to post-COVID recovery, says G20’s think tank group
Saudi Arabia
Policy continuity the key for G20's think tank engagement group

Latest updates

’George Floyds of India’: outrage mounts over police custody deaths
US ambassador appears on Lebanese TV despite court-imposed ban
COVID-19 claims 40 more lives in Saudi Arabia
DJ Khaled’s barber wears protective gear while giving him a haircut at home
Nine Iran-backed fighters killed in 2nd Syria raid in 24 hours: monitor

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.