Media training program aims to put global spotlight on budding Saudi talent

Education and training platform, MBC Academy, has launched its latest skills development program covering TV, film, radio, theatre, content production, digital content, photography, music, lighting, editing, and comedy. (Supplied)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

  • Part of MBC Group, the academy was established with the aim of building a fully integrated and vibrant media production industry in Saudi Arabia
  • Successful applicants will receive intensive training in media and production techniques in line with international industry standards
Arab News

RIYADH: Budding Saudi media talents are being invited to take part in a high-profile industry training scheme aimed at showcasing the region’s potential on the world stage.

Education and training platform, MBC Academy, has launched its latest skills development program covering TV, film, radio, theatre, content production, digital content, photography, music, lighting, editing, and comedy.

Part of MBC Group, the academy was established with the aim of building a fully integrated and vibrant media production industry in Saudi Arabia while also upskilling the Kingdom’s talent across various media sectors.

Its programs, developed with leading international experts, have been designed to hone skills, improve career opportunities, and give participants the chance to be involved in major global media-related projects.

MBC Group chairman, Waleed Al-Ibrahim, said: “We believe in telling our own stories; bringing them to the rest of the world. MBC Academy is part of the group’s mission to showcase the region’s potential, as well as create a more open space for exchanging dialogue and expertise between our region and international entities in similar fields.

“We believe in investing in our own youth and empowering them with the skills they need to pursue a thriving and promising career.

“Saudi Arabia is home to top-tier talent with incredibly promising potential. What this talent is missing is a platform to help them reach their full potential, as well as offer them once-in-a-lifetime work experience opportunities not available anywhere else.

“We cannot wait to provide the space this year for more Saudi youth to achieve their goals and realize their potential. We also cannot wait to showcase to the world what our burgeoning Saudi youth in media is made of,” added Al-Ibrahim.

Successful applicants will receive intensive training in media and production techniques in line with international industry standards.

Led by Jana Yamani, the group’s executive director of talent, the academy will initially focus on the core pillars of inspiration and awareness, skills development, and talent management.

Emphasis will be placed on improving the perception of careers in the media and creative industries among younger generations, society influencers, and decision makers, increasing the number of world-class media professionals through structured educational and training programs, and connecting talented individuals with local and global opportunities.

“With the major developments occurring in the Saudi media space, as well as in the Kingdom overall, we are witnessing more interest from Saudi youth wanting to pursue a career in media or related creative industries,” said Yamani.

“MBC Academy’s work revolves around providing an integrated program that can provide the necessary skills in order to transform promising talent into distinguished professionals who have acquired skills to the highest standards in line with international best practices.

“The historical success of discovering and upskilling talent within MBC GROUP has provided an excellent foundation for us to build on with MBC Academy.”

She added that trainees would benefit from the group’s three decades of experience in the fields of media and production, hands-on training in MBC studios and departments, and the prospect of future involvement and management opportunities within the group for the most promising individuals.

“Looking ahead, we will be introducing more initiatives such as online courses, non-degree programs, and work experience opportunities in Hollywood,” said Yamani.

2020 PROGRAM

MBC Academy’s 2020 program is scheduled to welcome its first cohort of successful applicants later this year, with students due to begin training on set at MBC locations – pending global conditions – from October 2020.

This will be followed by a second phase focusing on e-learning courses in various disciplines, such as filmmaking and screenwriting.

The final phase of the program will see top-performing candidates offered job opportunities within the organization. For more information and to apply, visit www.mbcacademy.me.

Coca-Cola to pause social advertising

Updated 27 June 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Coca-Cola to pause social advertising

  • Coca-Cola will use the pause to reassess its advertising policies to determine whether revisions are needed
  • “There is no place for racism in the world and there is no place for racism on social media,” the CEO of The Coca-Cola Company said
Updated 27 June 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Coca-Cola, a major force in global advertising, announced on Friday it would suspend ads on social media for at least 30 days, as platforms face a reckoning over how they deal with racist content.
“There is no place for racism in the world and there is no place for racism on social media,” James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, said in a brief statement.
He said that social media companies, which other major brands have boycotted to force changes in how they deal with hateful material, need to provide “greater accountability and transparency.”
Coca-Cola will use the pause to “reassess our advertising policies to determine whether revisions are needed,” Quincey said.
The beverage giant told CNBC that the “break” does not mean it is joining the movement launched last week by African American and civil society groups.
The coalition, which includes the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), has been urging companies to stop advertising on Facebook, using the #StopHateForProfit hashtag.
It aims to achieve better regulation of groups inciting hatred, racism or violence on the platform.
Unilever, home to brands including Lipton tea and Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, said it would stop advertising on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in the US until the end of 2020 due to the “polarized election period.”
Facebook said on Friday that it would ban a “wider category of hateful content” in ads as the embattled social media giant moved to respond to widening protests over its handling of inflammatory posts.

