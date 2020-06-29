Polish president maintains lead election first round

WARSAW: Poland’s President Andrzej Duda came top in the first round of the country’s presidential election, the majority of results showed on Monday, but fell short of the overall majority needed to avoid what looks set to be a tight run-off vote on July 12.

Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, got 43.67 percent of the vote, according to results based on 99.78 percent of the total number of polling districts.

Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who is standing for the largest opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), came second with 30.34 percent.