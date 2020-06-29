You are here

Polish president maintains lead election first round

Polish president Andrzej Duda casts his vote in the first round of the country's presidential election. Polls indicate that Duda, backed by the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party, will fall short of a majority and there will need to be a run-off on July 12. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, got 43.67 percent of the vote
WARSAW: Poland’s President Andrzej Duda came top in the first round of the country’s presidential election, the majority of results showed on Monday, but fell short of the overall majority needed to avoid what looks set to be a tight run-off vote on July 12.
Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, got 43.67 percent of the vote, according to results based on 99.78 percent of the total number of polling districts.
Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who is standing for the largest opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), came second with 30.34 percent.

EU to prepare list of COVID-safe nations by Tuesday, Spain says

  • EU officials are preparing a list of 15 countries that are safe for open borders based on epidemiological criteria
MADRID: The European Union will have a list of COVID-19-safe countries for travel purposes ready by Tuesday at the latest, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Monday.
EU officials are preparing a list of 15 countries that are safe for open borders based on epidemiological criteria, she told local radio Cadena SER, as the coronavirus pandemic wanes on most of the continent.

