Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump over killing of top general

In this Thursday, June 25, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he arrives on Air Force One at Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wis. (AP)
  • On Jan. 3, a US drone strike in Iraq killed Soleimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force
Iran has issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump and 35 others over the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani and has asked Interpol for help, Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said on Monday, according to the Fars news agency.
On Jan. 3, a US drone strike in Iraq killed Soleimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force. Washington blamed Soleimani for masterminding attacks by Iran-aligned militias on US forces in the region.

  • "This increase in numbers is in fact a reflection of our overall performance," a health ministry spokeswoman said
TEHRAN: Iran reported on Monday 162 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest single-day toll since the outbreak began in the country in February.
"This increase in numbers is in fact a reflection of our overall performance, both in terms of reopening and in compliance with health protocols," health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said at a news conference.

Topics: Coronavirus Iran

