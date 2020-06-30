You are here

Arguments rage over future of Palestinian Authority

Nabil Shaath. (AFP)
HAZEM BALOUSHA

  • Shaath did not rule out the outbreak of a new intifada as one of the Palestinian tools, and said if Israel insisted on its plan, which he described as “criminal colonialism,” there were no “rules for confrontation and resistance”
GAZA CITY: As the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah considers how to respond to the Israeli annexation plan, leading figures have insisted that the dissolution of the Palestinian Authority (PA) is not an option, as the PA represents “a national achievement and the nucleus of the future Palestinian state.”
Nabil Shaath, the personal representative of President Mahmoud Abbas and his adviser on international relations who was one of the architects of the Oslo Accords that set up the Palestinian Authority in 1993, is considered one of the Palestinian leaders most committed to the survival of PA.
Asked if the leadership was considering dissolving the PA, Shaath said: “This option is unacceptable and we do not think about it at all. What is required instead is to work to strengthen it vis-a-vis the United States and Israel.”
The annexation plan, which was approved by the Israeli government with American support, targets about 30 percent of the West Bank. Analysts say it would totally destroy the “two-state solution” and the Palestinian dream of establishing an independent state on the territories occupied in 1967.
Shaath believed that the Palestinian people have many other tools at their disposal to respond to the plan.
“With the decision to cancel agreements with Israel and US, we as Palestinians entered a new stage of the struggle, which includes the struggle to isolate Israel in all international forums and to promote the boycott of Israel so it pays the price for its policies of annexation,” he said.
Shaath did not rule out the outbreak of a new intifada as one of the Palestinian tools, and said if Israel insisted on its plan, which he described as “criminal colonialism,” there were no “rules for confrontation and resistance.”
He is betting that White House foreign policy will change this year, with a Democrat victory in the presidential elections leading to a rejection of Netanyahu’s policies.
The Palestinian leadership is trying to deliver warning messages about the dangers of the annexation and its repercussions, but no one is talking openly about the option of dissolving PA.

BACKGROUND

Nabil Shaath did not rule out the outbreak of a new intifada as one of the Palestinian tools to counter Israel’s annexation plan.

The secretary of the executive committee of the PLO Saeb Erekat who believes annexation would mean the end of the two state solution, said in an interview to an Israeli TV channel two days ago, “If Netanyahu insists in his plan to annex West Bank, that would mean already the dissolution of the Palestinian Authority. No one then would care about whether PLO decide to dissolve the PA, not even the Israelis who are seeking to destroy it. The annexation will end any opportunity two-state solution.”
An Israeli TV channel quoted unidentified sources few days ago as saying that the Palestinian Authority had sent messages to Israel through Western diplomats that it would dissolve the PA if Israel went on of the annexation.
Ali al-Jarbawi, a professor of political science and former Palestinian minister, believes that the Palestinian leadership committed a strategic mistake in continuing negotiations without setting a time limit.
“It is not possible to abandon the agreements without ending the existence of the PA, which is the most important result of these agreements,” he said. “The existence of the PA is a consecration of the agreements, and if you want to end these agreements, you must end It.”
However, he pointed out that the option of dissolving the PA was not as simple as some think. Over more than a quarter of a century its benefits and interests have become intertwined, which makes dissolving it as difficult as keeping it in its current shape.
Political analyst Khaldoun al-Barghouti supports the Palestinian leadership’s adherence to the PA as a national achievement.
"Although the PA has attracted much criticism, in practice the PA has become a major enemy to Israel. PA fights politically and financially. There is no reason for its dissolution — in fact, its collapse must be prevented."
Barghouti expects that the annexation will lead to a “functional change” in the PA, but not its dissolution. Disengagement from the agreements was one of the changes. Israel will put pressure on the PA to retreat, but will not gamble on dissolving it.

Topics: Palestine

US envoy says ‘page turned’ after meeting Lebanese FM

Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti, left, discusses current developments and bilateral relations between the two countries with US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, in Beirut on Monday. (AP)
Updated 9 min 45 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

US envoy says ‘page turned’ after meeting Lebanese FM

  • US ambassador says meeting a positive development following ‘unfortunate’ judicial decision
Updated 9 min 45 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The summoning of US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea by Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti on Monday turned into a protocol meeting.
The foreign minister, who summoned Shea after she criticized Hezbollah, noted “the freedom of the media and the right of expression, which are sacred rights.”
A statement issued by the two parties said: “We have openly discussed the current developments on the local scene. We touched on the bilateral relations that bring together the two countries and the Lebanese and American people, and we stressed the importance of cooperation between the two governments in all fields, in support of Lebanon to get out of the economic crisis that it is suffering from.”
After the meeting, Ambassador Shea said: “My meeting with the (foreign) minister was positive, and I agreed with him to turn the page after the unfortunate judicial decision that came to deflect attention from the economic crisis. The United States is ready and will continue to assist Lebanon as long as the government takes the necessary steps to address the causes of the crisis.”
She noted that her country “appreciates cooperation to advance our many common interests and our mutual goals in these particularly difficult times. I affirm that our bilateral relationship is strong and we will continue to provide everything that benefits the people of our two countries.”
Ambassador Shea said during an interview with Al-Hadath TV on Friday that “Hezbollah built a state within the state that drained Lebanon, and cost the Lebanese state billions of dollars that went to Hezbollah’s mini-state instead of the government treasury.”
The meeting between Hitti and Shea was accompanied by a small group protesting against American interference in Lebanese affairs. The US envoy entered through a back door amid tight security measures taken by the Internal Security Forces in the vicinity of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beirut.
Judge Mazeh’s decision caused great discontent in the media and political circles, while it was welcomed by Hezbollah supporters. The Supreme Judicial Council has summoned Judge Mazeh to appear on Tuesday. Mazeh anticipated any possibility of being summoned by announcing that he would apply to formally end his services in the judiciary on Tuesday.
The Chinese Embassy in Lebanon also replied to the American ambassador, who talked about China’s cooperation with other countries during her TV interview with Al-Hadath.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The US is ready and will continue to assist Lebanon as long as the government takes the necessary steps to address the causes of the crisis.

• Hezbollah built a state within the state that drained Lebanon, and cost the Lebanese state billions of dollars.

The Chinese Embassy said in a statement that “China has been carrying out cooperation with developing countries under the principle of respect for State sovereignty and international rules, as well as enhancing international anti-corruption cooperation. The relevant Chinese loans have no political strings.”
The Chinese Embassy hoped that “the United States can view China’s cooperation with other countries in a correct and objective way. The US side should at least stop impeding others from assisting these developing countries, whereas serving its own political needs at the cost of the developing countries’ benefit.”
The summons of the US ambassador to the Foreign Ministry coincided with a visit by Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari to former Lebanese President Michel Suleiman. The media office at the Saudi Embassy said that “during the meeting, all current political developments on the Lebanese and regional arenas were discussed in addition to issues of common concern.”
Suleiman said after the meeting: “By chance, Ambassador Bukhari visited me after the decision to prevent the American ambassador from speaking. Apart from the Vienna Agreement and the role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in dealing with ambassadors, is it permissible for us to deprive the media of their freedom? This matter must be corrected and the government’s position must be clarified to preserve Lebanon’s reputation as the country of liberties.”
Suleiman stressed “the necessity of preserving the best relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and all the Arab Gulf states, because their permanent standing alongside Lebanon stems from the love of the brothers and without any political conditions, but in return, there is a necessity that requires all Lebanese not to attack those who always stand at their side.”
Suleiman said: “Whenever the economic crisis intensifies, we say that the relationship with the Kingdom must be corrected. It (the Kingdom) is ready and was preparing 22 agreements for the economy of Lebanon before the recent changes (government change).”
Suleiman stressed that Saudi Arabia “never asked us to fulfill its demands, but rather asked for a good relationship with Lebanon, not to attack it, and not to accept attacks on the Kingdom.”
Suleiman condemned the attack on Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Lebanon

