Dam of contention: Ethiopians unite around Nile River megaproject

In this file photo taken on December 26, 2019 A general view of the Blue Nile river as it passes through the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), near Guba in Ethiopia. (AFP)
  • Addis Ababa plans to start filling next month, despite demands from Cairo and Khartoum for a deal on the dam’s operations to avoid depletion of the Nile
ADDIS ABABA: Last week, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s press secretary took a break from official statements to post something different to her Twitter feed: A 37-line poem defending her country’s massive dam on the Blue Nile River.
“My mothers seek respite/From years of abject poverty/Their sons a bright future/And the right to pursue prosperity,” Billene Seyoum wrote in her poem, entitled “Ethiopia Speaks.”
As the lines indicate, Ethiopia sees the $4.6 billion (€4billion) Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam as crucial for its electrification and development.
But the project, set to become Africa’s largest hydroelectric installation, has sparked an intensifying row with downstream neighbors Egypt and Sudan, which worry that it will restrict vital water supplies.
Addis Ababa plans to start filling next month, despite demands from Cairo and Khartoum for a deal on the dam’s operations to avoid depletion of the Nile.
The African Union is assuming a leading role in talks to resolve outstanding legal and technical issues, and the UN Security Council could take up the issue Monday.
With global attention to the dam on the rise, its defenders are finding creative ways to show support — in verse, in Billene’s case, through other art forms and, most commonly, in social media posts demanding the government finish construction.
To some observers, the dam offers a rare point of unity in an ethnically diverse country undergoing a fraught democratic transition and awaiting elections delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

FASTFACT

The African Union is assuming a leading role in talks to resolve outstanding legal and technical issues.

Abebe Yirga, a university lecturer and expert in water management, compared the effort to finish the dam to Ethiopia’s fight against Italian would-be colonizers in the late 19th century.
“During that time, Ethiopians irrespective of religion and different backgrounds came together to fight against the colonial power,” he said.
“Now, in the 21st century, the dam is reuniting Ethiopians who have been politically and ethnically divided.”
Ethiopia broke ground on the dam in 2011 under then-Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, who pitched it as a catalyst for poverty eradication.
Civil servants contributed one month’s salary towards the project that year, and the government has since issued dam bonds targeting Ethiopians at home and abroad.
Nearly a decade later, the dam remains a source of hope for a country where more than half the population of 110 million lives without electricity.
With Meles dead nearly eight years, perhaps the most prominent face of the project these days is water minister Seleshi Bekele, a former academic whose publications include articles with titles like “Estimation of flow in ungauged catchments by coupling a hydrological model and neural networks: Case study”.
As a government minister, though, Seleshi has demonstrated an ear for the catchy soundbite.
At a January press conference in Addis Ababa, he fielded a question from a journalist wondering whether countries besides Ethiopia might play a role in operating the dam.
With an amused expression on his face, Seleshi looked the journalist dead in the eye and responded simply, “It’s my dam.”
In those five seconds, a hashtag was born.
Coverage of the exchange went viral, and today a Twitter search for #ItsMyDam turns up seemingly endless posts hailing the project.
At recent events officials have even distributed T-shirts bearing the slogan to Ethiopian journalists, who proudly wear them around town.
Some non-Ethiopians have also gotten in on #ItsMyDam fever.
Anna Chojnicka spent four years living in Ethiopia working for an organisation supporting social entrepreneurs, though she recently moved to London.

Arguments rage over future of Palestinian Authority

Nabil Shaath. (AFP)
Arguments rage over future of Palestinian Authority

  • Shaath did not rule out the outbreak of a new intifada as one of the Palestinian tools, and said if Israel insisted on its plan, which he described as “criminal colonialism,” there were no “rules for confrontation and resistance”
GAZA CITY: As the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah considers how to respond to the Israeli annexation plan, leading figures have insisted that the dissolution of the Palestinian Authority (PA) is not an option, as the PA represents “a national achievement and the nucleus of the future Palestinian state.”
Nabil Shaath, the personal representative of President Mahmoud Abbas and his adviser on international relations who was one of the architects of the Oslo Accords that set up the Palestinian Authority in 1993, is considered one of the Palestinian leaders most committed to the survival of PA.
Asked if the leadership was considering dissolving the PA, Shaath said: “This option is unacceptable and we do not think about it at all. What is required instead is to work to strengthen it vis-a-vis the United States and Israel.”
The annexation plan, which was approved by the Israeli government with American support, targets about 30 percent of the West Bank. Analysts say it would totally destroy the “two-state solution” and the Palestinian dream of establishing an independent state on the territories occupied in 1967.
Shaath believed that the Palestinian people have many other tools at their disposal to respond to the plan.
“With the decision to cancel agreements with Israel and US, we as Palestinians entered a new stage of the struggle, which includes the struggle to isolate Israel in all international forums and to promote the boycott of Israel so it pays the price for its policies of annexation,” he said.
Shaath did not rule out the outbreak of a new intifada as one of the Palestinian tools, and said if Israel insisted on its plan, which he described as “criminal colonialism,” there were no “rules for confrontation and resistance.”
He is betting that White House foreign policy will change this year, with a Democrat victory in the presidential elections leading to a rejection of Netanyahu’s policies.
The Palestinian leadership is trying to deliver warning messages about the dangers of the annexation and its repercussions, but no one is talking openly about the option of dissolving PA.

BACKGROUND

Nabil Shaath did not rule out the outbreak of a new intifada as one of the Palestinian tools to counter Israel’s annexation plan.

The secretary of the executive committee of the PLO Saeb Erekat who believes annexation would mean the end of the two state solution, said in an interview to an Israeli TV channel two days ago, “If Netanyahu insists in his plan to annex West Bank, that would mean already the dissolution of the Palestinian Authority. No one then would care about whether PLO decide to dissolve the PA, not even the Israelis who are seeking to destroy it. The annexation will end any opportunity two-state solution.”
An Israeli TV channel quoted unidentified sources few days ago as saying that the Palestinian Authority had sent messages to Israel through Western diplomats that it would dissolve the PA if Israel went on of the annexation.
Ali al-Jarbawi, a professor of political science and former Palestinian minister, believes that the Palestinian leadership committed a strategic mistake in continuing negotiations without setting a time limit.
“It is not possible to abandon the agreements without ending the existence of the PA, which is the most important result of these agreements,” he said. “The existence of the PA is a consecration of the agreements, and if you want to end these agreements, you must end It.”
However, he pointed out that the option of dissolving the PA was not as simple as some think. Over more than a quarter of a century its benefits and interests have become intertwined, which makes dissolving it as difficult as keeping it in its current shape.
Political analyst Khaldoun al-Barghouti supports the Palestinian leadership’s adherence to the PA as a national achievement.
"Although the PA has attracted much criticism, in practice the PA has become a major enemy to Israel. PA fights politically and financially. There is no reason for its dissolution — in fact, its collapse must be prevented."
Barghouti expects that the annexation will lead to a “functional change” in the PA, but not its dissolution. Disengagement from the agreements was one of the changes. Israel will put pressure on the PA to retreat, but will not gamble on dissolving it.

