Putin to hold Syria talks Wednesday with Turkey, Iran

UN envoy Griffiths meets Yemen president, calls for ceasefire

RIYADH: The United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths has called for a complete ceasefire in the country during a meeting with Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, which covered a number of issues related to a possible peace deal in Yemen, Hadi thanked the UN envoy on his diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

He said this came despite the Houthi militia’s attempts to avoid fulfilling its pledges and commitments to the process. Hadi insisted he wants to achieve a comprehensive peace in order to reach sustainable security and stability in Yemen and the region.

Hadi’s internationally recognised government was forced to flee Yemen’s capital Sanaa when the Houthis seized the city and much of the country’s north in 2014, triggering the devastating conflict.