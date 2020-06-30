Putin to hold Syria talks Wednesday with Turkey, Iran

You are here

Iran and Russia have been staunch supporters of Syrian President Bashar Assad. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 June 2020
AFP

  • The video conference will see Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani make “three statements” before discussing Syria in private
  • The talks will be the first since September in the so-called Astana format
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the Syrian conflict on Wednesday with the leaders of Turkey and Iran, the Kremlin said.
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said told the video conference will see Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani make “three statements” before discussing Syria in private.
The call will take place around 1100 GMT, Peskov said.
The talks will be the first since September in the so-called Astana format, in which the three powers discuss developments in Syria, where the conflict has entered its 10th year.
Iran and Russia have been staunch supporters of Syrian President Bashar Assad, while Turkey has called for his ouster and backed opposition fighters.

UN envoy Griffiths meets Yemen president, calls for ceasefire

  • Hadi thanked the UN envoy on his diplomatic efforts to end the conflict
RIYADH: The United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths has called for a complete ceasefire in the country during a meeting with Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi on Tuesday. 
During the meeting, which covered a number of issues related to a possible peace deal in Yemen, Hadi thanked the UN envoy on his diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
He said this came despite the Houthi militia’s attempts to avoid fulfilling its pledges and commitments to the process.  Hadi insisted he wants to achieve a comprehensive peace  in order to reach sustainable security and stability in Yemen and the region.
Hadi’s internationally recognised government was forced to flee Yemen’s capital Sanaa when the Houthis seized the city and much of the country’s north in 2014, triggering the devastating conflict.

