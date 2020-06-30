You are here

Political solution ‘only way’ to end Syrian war: Saudi foreign minister

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was addressing the fourth Brussels Conference on “Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region.” (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was addressing the fourth Brussels Conference on “Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region.” (SPA)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday told a high-profile international conference that only political dialogue could resolve the crisis in Syria.

Speaking at the virtual meeting, co-chaired by the EU and the UN, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, said: “A political solution, in line with the (UN) Security Council’s Resolution 2254 (calling for a cease-fire and political settlement in Syria) and the Geneva 1 Conference, would be the only way to put an end to the war.”

He was addressing the fourth Brussels Conference on “Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region,” being held 10 years after the start of the Syrian conflict which has devastated the country and resulted in major issues surrounding regional and international security and stability.

Prince Faisal reiterated the Kingdom’s full support for the efforts of the UN, its special envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, the resumption of the work of the constitutional committee, and all initiatives aimed at stopping the fighting in Syria.

“As part of its contribution to a political solution, the Kingdom hosted the Riyadh 1 and 2 conferences, which led to the establishment of the Syrian Negotiation Commission (SNC) and will continue to work on unifying the Syrian opposition.

“Iran continues to pose a significant threat to Syria’s future and identity. If some international parties have interests, Iran has a dangerous regional project, which aims to dominate using sectarian militias and causing civil wars that destroy peoples and homelands,” the prince said.

He pointed out that sectarian militias and terrorist groups were “two sides of the same coin,” creating chaos and destruction, and prolonging the crises and he stressed the importance of combating terrorist organizations in all forms.

“The Kingdom has contributed to alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people by hosting hundreds of thousands of Syrian brothers on its territory. They are treated as equals to Saudi citizens when it comes to job opportunities and healthcare services, while more than 100,000 Syrian students are enrolled in Saudi schools and universities,” the minister added.

Saudi Arabia has to date contributed $1.150 billion to support programs to help millions of Syrian refugees in Jordan, Turkey, and Lebanon carried out by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) in coordination with the concerned governments.

Prince Faisal told conference delegates that the reconstruction of Syria was dependent on launching a real political settlement process led by the UN, because the repatriation of refugees required “ensuring the necessary conditions to their return according to international standards acknowledged by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.”

JEDDAH: An environment-conscious Saudi school has topped the world record for the longest chain of bottle caps.

Staff and children at the British International School of Jeddah (BISJ) threaded together 323,103 caps to break the previous Guinness World Records title of 260,866 gained in the Netherlands.

The official attempt followed a plastic pollution awareness campaign, in which the school managed to collect a massive amount of bottle caps with the aim of taking them to a recycling firm and donating the funds locally to support children with disabilities by buying items such as wheelchairs and leg braces.

Sonja Sutcliffe, deputy head of the BISJ, said: “We have tried to break the Guinness World Records title for over a year with an aim to raising community awareness of the problem of plastic pollution, especially in oceans.

“We started by collecting as many bottle caps as we could, even cleaning up the local areas a little on the way.

“The message was to visually represent how many plastic bottles we use and see how the tops could be converted into specialized equipment for less-fortunate children. This is an amazing achievement of teamwork, vision, and resilience,” she added.

The school approached the challenge in a methodical and scientific way, working out the best ways to put holes in the caps and measure out fishing line to string them together.

Organizers used standard-size bottle caps, fishing line to make the lines of caps and large needles to thread the caps onto the line, as well as specific recording sheets for counting and measuring.

The final length of the chain was measured at 2,738.5 meters.

