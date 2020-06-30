You are here

Health experts alarmed over COVID-19 test fees in Bangladesh

A man gets tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on June 3, 2020. (Shutterstock)
SHEHAB SUMON

  • Decision comes amid surge in coronavirus cases
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Health experts in Bangladesh are warning of an increased risk of coronavirus transmission following the government’s decision to introduce fees for COVID-19 tests.

The Health Ministry on Monday decided to charge $2 for testing for the virus at government-run facilities, and $6 if samples are collected at the patient’s home. The fees were introduced with immediate effect, according to the ministry’s notice.

The announcement came amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the country. As of Tuesday, the number of known COVID-19 infections reached 145,000, and at least 1,847 Bangladeshis have succumbed to the disease.

So far, 766,000 tests have been conducted at 68 laboratories in the country of nearly 165 million people.

Dr. Mozaherul Huq, former World Health Organization regional director for East Asia, said the government’s decision will adversely affect its COVID-19 response as the fee will discourage poorer people, even with coronavirus symptoms, from undergoing screening.

“It will affect case detection and thereby contact tracing and isolation as well as quarantine, resulting in more transmission,” he added.

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics data indicate that around 20 percent of the population live below the poverty line.

“Now many people will remain out of the screening system as they can’t bear the testing fees,” the country’s renowned virologist Dr. Nazrul Islam told Arab News.

“We’ll only get a test result from people of affordable classes, so the data will definitely be incomplete.”

Justifying the government’s decision, Dr. Shahnila Ferdousi, director of the Center for Disease Control, told Arab News that the fees will “discourage” people from undergoing “unnecessary testing.”

She said: “We’ve noticed that many people are conducting tests every week just because it’s free, although they don’t have any COVID-19-like symptoms. The government has some limitations in its resources and ability.”

She added, however, that free tests will be considered for those who cannot afford the fees. “People who are currently under different social safety net programs of the government can be considered for free testing,” she said.

Pakistani town safeguards Hindu-Muslim brotherhood

Naimat Khan

  • Muslims of Mekhtar have never opened the abandoned properties of Hindus
Naimat Khan

KARACHI: For more than 70 years, locked-up mud shops lining a street in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province have stood the test of time as monuments to one small town’s extraordinary Hindu-Muslim brotherhood.

The Pashtun community of Mekhtar, where a little over a thousand families reside off a main national highway, was once a tight-knit small town where people of the two faiths lived side by side.

During the violent partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947, the Hindu families of Mekhtar were forced to migrate to Jaipur across the border, where they formed a tiny community of 400 Pashtun Hindus with a very distinct culture.

But in all these years, the dozens of shops they left behind have never been opened again — preserved exactly as they were left by their owners seven decades ago.

“When our Hindu friends were leaving us [after partition] they handed the keys of their shops to us,” Malik Haji Paio Khan Kakar, a 95-year-old resident of Mekhtar told Arab News.

The keys were never used, he said, and the properties sit as though lying in wait for their rightful owners to return.

The town’s integrity is an anomaly in the history of the partition, where land grabbings of abandoned property were common in the absence of formal registrars after the two new countries were carved out and millions were forced to flee their homes.

Just before the Hindus of Mekhtar migrated to Jaipur, Kakar said they stayed as guests in the homes of their Muslim friends for several nights before finding safe passage across the border.

“It was like one’s brother was leaving,” Kakar reminisced.

The meat-eating Pashtun Hindus are a little known tribe in India even today, with a distinct culture carried forward from Afghanistan and Balochistan which includes blue tattoos on the faces of the women, traditional Pashtun dancing and clothes heavily adorned with coins and embroidery.

“It was lovely to hear that the people of Mekhtar still remember us and have taken care of the shops as a token of love,” said Shilpi Batra Adwani, a documentary filmmaker from a Pashtun Hindu family in Jaipur.

Her grandmother, who she calls Babai, migrated from the town during the partition.

Shilpi said that elderly members of Jaipur’s Pashtun Hindu community still sat together and spoke about the “golden period” of harmony and love they had left behind in Mekhtar.

They still speak Pashto, she said and remained fiercely proud of the culture they had brought with them to Jaipur — though acceptance had not always come easy.

“Because the women had tattoos, people in India used to be curious about looking at them. Some found them exotic, and some found them questionable,” Shilpi said.

“They would spend most of their time at their homes, remembering their lovely past times.”

Shilpi, who made a documentary about the roots of India’s Hindu Pashtuns last year, interviewed several women in her community about the days of the partition.

From them, she discovered that the Muslims of Mekhtar had come to the railway station to bid them farewell on the day they had left, with ghee and gifts of food for their long journey.

“Together, they would do embroidery, together eat their meals and together do the Attan (Pashtun folk dance). No one would feel like they belonged to a different faith,” Shilpi said, recounting stories from her grandmother.

The film-maker told many other stories — of one Pashtun Hindu who fell in love with a Muslim woman from Mekhtar and stayed behind, and of old trunks of Pashtun clothes lovingly restored and worn tearfully by the last remaining generation of the partition.

Even 73 years on, Shilpi said, Mekhtar still lived on in the memories of those who had left behind their ancestral homes and shops.

Across the border in Mekhtar, Kakar too reminisced about meeting his old friends one more time.

“My health and finances don’t allow me to travel, but if they could come here... that would be great,” he smiled.

“Then maybe once more, we could sit here. All together.”

