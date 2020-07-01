You are here

  • Home
  • Oil prices set for modest recovery on OPEC+ cuts

Oil prices set for modest recovery on OPEC+ cuts

Analysts expect global demand to contract by between about 6.5 million-8.7 million bpd this year, compared with last month’s prediction of 6.4 million-10 million bpd. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z6kkz

Updated 31 sec ago
Reuters

Oil prices set for modest recovery on OPEC+ cuts

  • Experts say a resurging virus could bring further restrictions and stifle demand
Updated 31 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU: Oil prices will consolidate at around $40 a barrel this year, with a recovery gaining steam in the fourth quarter and into 2021 on OPEC-led production cuts and as economies limp back from coronavirus lockdowns, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The survey of 45 analysts forecast benchmark Brent crude would average $40.41 a barrel in 2020, up from a forecast of $37.58 in a similar survey last month.

The global benchmark has averaged $42.10 so far this year. It was trading just below $42 a barrel on Tuesday, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $39.19.

The poll estimated the price of WTI would average $36.10 a barrel this year, up from a forecast of $32.78 in the May survey.

Of the 37 contributors who participated in both the May and June polls, 26 raised their 2020 Brent forecasts.

“The pace of this recovery will remain modest in the third quarter,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity research at BNP Paribas.

But he said it would “accelerate in Q4 under the combined effect of voluntary output restraints by OPEC+ producers, market-driven production declines and a sequential recovery in demand with the reinstatement of economic activity reinforced by monetary and fiscal stimulus measures.”

Under a new agreement the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, have been cutting output since May by a record 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) to support prices and demand hit by the pandemic.

OPEC+ compliance with the cuts in May was 87 percent.

However, analysts warned that a global rise in COVID-19 cases, which is approaching the 10.5 million mark, could potentially spark further restrictions and slow any economic recovery, and in turn, demand.

Analysts expect global demand to contract by between about 6.5 million-8.7 million bpd this year, compared with last month’s prediction of 6.4 million-10 million bpd.

“End-2020 demand will likely fall well short of end-2019 levels given that people will take some time to return to their old habits after restrictions are lifted,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Topics: Oil OPEC+ gasoline

Related

Business & Economy
Oil prices set for worst daily drop since April on inventories, bearish Fed
Business & Economy
Oil prices rise as faith in supply cuts grows

Uber bus just round the corner for public transport

Updated 8 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Uber bus just round the corner for public transport

  • Transit systems are teaming up with ride-hail software for post-pandemic needs
Updated 8 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

RHODE ISLAND: Urban transportation’s transformation has shifted up a gear as the coronavirus crisis turns travel habits on their head, with Uber making allies of public transit systems by offering to sell them its software expertise.

In the San Francisco Bay area Marin County’s Transportation Authority will next month allow passengers to book a trip through the Uber app, but they will ride wheelchair-accessible public vans rather than a private car.

From the streets of Utah’s Salt Lake City to Missouri’s St. Louis and New Jersey’s Jersey City, more than 120 US transit agencies have launched collaborations with ride-hail firms in the past two years, data analyzed by Reuters shows.

“Providing software is a higher-margin service for us. We’re leveraging technology we’ve been building for years,” David Reich, Uber Technologies Inc’s head of transit, said.

Uber is talking with dozens of worldwide transit agencies to implement software-based projects, Reich added.

Lyft Inc, Uber and other ride hailing companies have previously been competing with public bus and train services for revenue from commuters.

But during the coronavirus crisis they are leaning on each other in an search for cost savings and new business opportunities, with many cities planning to expand or permanently implement services operated by ride-hail companies.

They hope this will save costs and improve access to business districts and convince transit-wary commuters and shoppers to ditch their cars. Replacing low-use routes allows cities to offload insurance costs or move existing buses onto more profitable routes.

As states reopen trip requests are still well below last year’s levels and the companies have had to make massive cost cuts and lay off thousands. Meanwhile, transit officials are struggling with the costs of running largely empty buses.

“There’s a need for us to work together and the flexibility their technology provides really plays a big role,” Carlos Cruz-Casas, assistant director of Miami-Date County’s department of transportation said of Uber and Lyft.

The county began replacing night buses with subsidized ride-hail trips during the pandemic, when ridership dropped as much as 80 percent. Now, Miami-Dade plans to offer the option permanently as part of a larger bus route restructuring program.

Uber has partnerships with more than 30 global transit agencies that use its ride services to connect riders to hubs, replace low-use bus lines or offer wheelchair-accessibility.

Lyft, which only operates in the US and Canada, launched its transit program in 2016 and is partnered with more than 80 cities to provide transit hub connections, night and weekend support, its head of transit and micromobility policy, Caroline Samponaro, said.

Via, a privately-held transportation company, is operating consumer ride-hail services in a joint venture with Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz in six cities and has struck transit partnerships with more than 90 agencies around the world.

Some 80 percent of Via’s transit projects are purely software-based, its chief executive Daniel Ramot said, with transit agencies using its routing technology.

“There’s a recognition that transit budgets will be very thin for a long time and demand much more volatile,” Ramot said.

Topics: Uber public transport

Related

Business & Economy
Uber’s Middle East business Careem sees ride-hailing recovery next year
Business & Economy
Uber lays off hundreds in Egypt amid global cuts, staff says

Latest updates

Oil prices set for modest recovery on OPEC+ cuts
Uber bus just round the corner for public transport
SAS gets $1.5 billion package to survive crisis
UEFA insists ‘no Plan B’ for Champions League amid Lisbon virus concerns
Veteran Kashmir leader causes political storm after quitting pro-freedom alliance

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.