Gulf economies to shrink by 7.6% this year, says IMF

Women shop in a largely deserted Hayat mall in Riyadh during the lockdown. The Kingdom’s economy will shrink by 6.8 percent, according to the IMF. (AFP)
Reuters

  • The International Monetary Fund said this month that the COVID-19 pandemic will cost the global economy about $12 trillion this year
DUBAI: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will see their economies shrink by 7.6 percent this year, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) official said on Tuesday, revising downwards April forecasts of nearly 3 percent.

The six GCC nations are, with varying degrees, facing steep economic declines as the slowdown in business activity due to the coronavirus pandemic is amplified by a price drop in hydrocarbons, which are their main source of revenue.

The IMF last week said Saudi Arabia’s economy — the largest in the Arab world — faces a 6.8 percent contraction this year, sharper than the 2.3 percent the Washington-based lender had forecast in April.

“We expect the GCC economies to contract by 7.6 percent this year, the contraction will be across all sectors, oil and non-oil,” Jihad Azour, director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department, said on Tuesday at a virtual economic forum.

He said oil-producing countries in other regions were likely to see even larger drops.

Bahrain, one of the smallest Gulf producers, expects its economy to shrink in line with IMF forecasts, central bank chief Rasheed Mohammed Al-Maraj told the forum.

The IMF in April had projected Bahrain’s economy to contract by 3.6 percent this year.

Saudi Arabia’s central bank governor said that the Kingdom expects its economy to fare better than the IMF forecast.

Without providing a number, Ahmed Al-Kholifey, governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA), said the IMF outlook was “more pessimistic” than Saudi Arabia’s own projections.

Al-Kholifey said SAMA was encouraging commercial banks to lend more to support businesses during the downturn and that banking indicators were reassuring, with banks’ coverage for loans at over 140 percent in the banking sector.

In a “worst-case scenario,” he said, non-performing loans would not exceed 4 percent of total loans this year. 

Oil prices set for modest recovery on OPEC+ cuts

  • Experts say a resurging virus could bring further restrictions and stifle demand
BENGALURU: Oil prices will consolidate at around $40 a barrel this year, with a recovery gaining steam in the fourth quarter and into 2021 on OPEC-led production cuts and as economies limp back from coronavirus lockdowns, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The survey of 45 analysts forecast benchmark Brent crude would average $40.41 a barrel in 2020, up from a forecast of $37.58 in a similar survey last month.

The global benchmark has averaged $42.10 so far this year. It was trading just below $42 a barrel on Tuesday, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $39.19.

The poll estimated the price of WTI would average $36.10 a barrel this year, up from a forecast of $32.78 in the May survey.

Of the 37 contributors who participated in both the May and June polls, 26 raised their 2020 Brent forecasts.

“The pace of this recovery will remain modest in the third quarter,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity research at BNP Paribas.

But he said it would “accelerate in Q4 under the combined effect of voluntary output restraints by OPEC+ producers, market-driven production declines and a sequential recovery in demand with the reinstatement of economic activity reinforced by monetary and fiscal stimulus measures.”

Under a new agreement the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, have been cutting output since May by a record 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) to support prices and demand hit by the pandemic.

OPEC+ compliance with the cuts in May was 87 percent.

However, analysts warned that a global rise in COVID-19 cases, which is approaching the 10.5 million mark, could potentially spark further restrictions and slow any economic recovery, and in turn, demand.

Analysts expect global demand to contract by between about 6.5 million-8.7 million bpd this year, compared with last month’s prediction of 6.4 million-10 million bpd.

“End-2020 demand will likely fall well short of end-2019 levels given that people will take some time to return to their old habits after restrictions are lifted,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

