Mickey Mouse fans 'over the moon' as Tokyo Disney reopens

Tokyo Disney Resort will operate at a 50 percent capacity for the foreseeable future, while parades and shows remain suspended. (Kyodo News via AP)
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

  • The resort will operate at a 50 percent capacity for the foreseeable future, while parades and shows remain suspended
  • Tokyo, which has seen the highest number of coronavirus cases in Japan, allowed amusement parks to reopen in mid-June
Reuters

TOKYO: Tokyo Disney Resort welcomed visitors on Wednesday for the first time in four months after being closed due to the coronavirus, with fans practicing social distance as they returned to see Mickey Mouse and other beloved characters.
Visitors in face masks queuing on floor marks clapped as the gates of the Magic Kingdom reopened, and were encouraged to clean hands, pay without cash and avoid screaming while enjoying one of Japan’s largest theme parks.
The resort will operate at a 50 percent capacity for the foreseeable future, while parades and shows remain suspended. But the new norm did not dampen the enthusiasm of Disney lovers like university student Momoka Mitsui.
“I’m over the moon just to be able to get inside Disneyland,” said the 18-year old who visited the park with a friend, both sporting face masks and matching Mickey Mouse headbands.
Tokyo, which has seen the highest number of coronavirus cases in Japan, allowed amusement parks to reopen in mid-June — later than those in some other regions — after the government lifted the national state of emergency in late May.
Other precautions being taken to protect against the disease at the park include temperature screening and the mandatory use of face masks, according to operations procedures published on the Tokyo Disney Resort’s website last week.
Staff members are also asking guests to refrain from screaming loudly on rides, in accordance with guidelines first published by Japan’s main amusement park associations in May.
Masahiko Endo, a 37-year-old care worker from Tokyo, said he agreed with the decision to limit the number of guests entering the park located some 15 kilometers away from central Tokyo.
“I hope the pandemic will be contained soon, so that Disney can go back to being a place anyone can visit,” he said, clinching a Duffy the Disney Bear toy.
Tokyo Disney Resort, consisting of both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, is the third Disney-themed park globally to reopen following the coronavirus pandemic, according to operator Oriental Land.
It attracted over 32.5 million visitors annually in 2018 and had sales of $4.06 billion in fiscal 2019.

Topics: Japan

“Fit as a butcher’s dog,” UK PM does press ups to show coronavirus recovery

Updated 28 June 2020
Reuters

"Fit as a butcher's dog," UK PM does press ups to show coronavirus recovery

  • Johnson was keen to show he was returned to health after testing positive for coronavirus in April
Updated 28 June 2020
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson did some press ups to show he was “as fit as a butcher’s dog” in an interview with the Mail on Sunday newspaper, just months after he fought for his life in hospital against the coronavirus.
Johnson, well known for staging eye-catching stunts during the campaign to leave the European Union and as London’s mayor, used the interview to unveil plans to spend on infrastructure to help Britain “bounce back” after the coronavirus lockdown.


But the British leader was also keen to show he was returned to health after being in intensive care in April after testing positive for the coronavirus, a stay he described shortly afterwards as one which “could have gone either way.”
“I’m as fit as a butcher’s dog now,” Johnson said, and after asking: “Do you want me to do some press-ups to show you how fit I am?,” the prime minister, dressed in a shirt and tie, then got on the floor to complete some press ups.
“The country is going to bounce forward, and I certainly feel full of beans. Never felt better.”

Topics: UK PM Boris Johnson

