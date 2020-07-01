You are here

Russians back reforms allowing Putin to extend rule, partial results say

A woman holds a placard reading "Boycott to Putin's amendments" as she protests against amendments to the Constitution of Russia on Dvortsovaya Square in downtown Saint Petersburg on July 1, 2020, as Russians vote in the final day of a ballot on constitutional reforms allowing President Putin to potentially stay in power until 2036. (AFP)
AFP

  • There had been little doubt of voters backing the changes, which Putin announced earlier this year
  • The Kremlin pulled out all the stops to encourage voting, with polls extended over nearly a week
MOSCOW: Russians overwhelmingly approved a package of constitutional changes in a nationwide vote, partial results showed Wednesday, allowing President Vladimir Putin to potentially extend his two-decade rule until 2036.
With almost 30 percent of polling stations reporting after the end of six days of voting, 74 percent of voters had supported the reforms, the central election commission said.
There had been little doubt of voters backing the changes, which Putin announced earlier this year and critics denounced as a manoeuvre to allow him to stay in the Kremlin for life.
The amendments had been passed weeks ago by Russia's parliament and copies of the new constitution were already on sale in bookshops, but Putin had said voter approval was essential to give them legitimacy.
The reforms include conservative and populist measures -- like guaranteed minimum pensions and an effective ban on gay marriage -- but crucially for Putin also reset presidential limits allowing him to run twice again after his current six-year term expires in 2024.
Turnout as of 1700 GMT was just under 65 percent, the election commission said.
The Kremlin pulled out all the stops to encourage voting, with polls extended over nearly a week, the last day of voting declared a national holiday and prizes -- including apartments and cars -- on offer to voters.
Initially planned for April 22, the referendum was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic but rescheduled after Putin said the epidemic had peaked and officials began reporting lower numbers of new cases.
In a final appeal to voters on Tuesday, Putin said the changes were needed to ensure Russia's future "stability, security, prosperity".
State television showed Putin voting Wednesday at his usual polling station at the Russian Academy of Sciences, where he was handed a ballot by an electoral worker wearing a surgical mask and gloves.
Dressed in a dark suit and tie, Putin was not wearing any protective gear.
At a polling station in Vladivostok in Russia's Far East, 79-year-old Valentina Kungurtseva told AFP she supported the reforms.
"For us as pensioners, it's very important that they will increase our pension every year," she said, adding that she had no problem with resetting presidential terms.
"As long as we have a good president, life will be good," she said.
In the second city, Saint Petersburg, 20-year-old Sergei Goritsvetov said he opposed the reforms but doubted it would make any difference.
"I voted against and I hope there will be many of us, but I don't know what it will change," he said. "At least I expressed my opinion."
Chief opposition campaigner Alexei Navalny said Putin, 67 and in power as president or prime minister since 2000, wants to make himself "president for life" and called for a boycott.
But the opposition -- divided, weakened by years of political repression and with little access to state-controlled media -- failed to mount a serious "no" campaign.
Golos, an independent election monitor, said it had received hundreds of complaints of violations, including people voting more than once and claims employers were putting pressure on staff to cast ballots.
Election commission chief Ella Pamfilova denied any problems on Wednesday, saying: "During the entire voting period no serious violations... were found."
Putin's approval rating has fallen in recent months, in part over early mistakes in the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis. It stood at 60 percent in June according to pollster Levada, down 20 points from the months after his re-election in 2018.
Analysts say Putin wanted to get the vote over with before Russians -- already suffering from several years of falling incomes -- are hit by the full economic impact of the pandemic.
Putin said in a recent interview that he had not decided whether to run again but suggested that part of the reason for the presidential reset was to allow Russia's political elite to focus on governing instead of "hunting for possible successors".

Topics: Russia Vladimir Putin

Study finds COVID-19 immunity higher than thought

Study finds COVID-19 immunity higher than thought

LONDON: A new study has suggested that the number of people immune to COVID-19 may be higher than anticipated, and that antibody testing may no longer be the best tool for tracing it.

The study, conducted by the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, in partnership with Karolinska University Hospital, studied 200 healthy people with no symptoms, measuring antibody levels alongside T-cell responses — white blood cells that are a key component of the body’s response to tackling COVID-19.

The results found that around 30 percent of subjects had “T-cell immunity,” which was double that of the number displaying high levels of antibodies, suggesting that immunity levels in the general public without symptoms of COVID-19 may be twice as high as previously thought.

Soo Aleman, a consultant at Karolinska University Hospital, said T-cells had been found both in people who had caught COVID-19 and in asymptomatic family members, suggesting that immunity is not limited to those who have caught the virus.

The findings come on the back of research done by teams from the University of Padua in Italy and Imperial College, London, in the town of Vo in northern Italy, which found that up to 40 percent of cases detected displayed no symptoms.

Antibody testing in the UK, meanwhile, had shown beforehand that only around 7 percent of people in England had developed antibodies, rising to 17 percent in London.

The discovery, though it has not yet been peer reviewed, could therefore indicate that major hotspots for the disease may be further along in the process toward achieving “herd immunity,” meaning immunity through the gradual exposure of a population to a pathogen.

That would herald a great stride forward in the fight against the virus, if a greater portion of the public is better able to withstand the effects of COVID-19 by natural means.

“We see approximately twice as many individuals that have T-cell responses or T-cell immunity in comparison to antibodies,” said Marcus Buggert, an assistant professor at the Karolinska Institutet.

“What this means is that we are probably underestimating the number of people that have some type of immunity,” he added.

“If it means that these individuals are totally protected, or if they’re going to get a milder or asymptomatic disease in the future, it’s hard to say.”

Antibody tests, to now the main method of detecting immunity, have proven not only to have a low ability to test immunity, but have been the source of great unreliability throughout the course of the pandemic, with several countries admitting that thousands of tests ordered in the aftermath of respective outbreaks, such as in Spain and the UK, were not fit for purpose.

The T-cell testing by the Karolinska Institutet, however, could take up to six days to yield results, whilst antibody tests can be returned in under an hour.

Prof. Hans-Gustaf Ljunggren of the Karolinska Institutet said: “Our results indicate that public immunity to COVID-19 is probably significantly higher than antibody tests have suggested. If this is the case, it is of course very good news from a public health perspective.”

Sweden remains the only major country in Europe that did not undergo a sweeping official lockdown in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Just 7.3 percent of people in the capital Stockholm were found to have COVID-19 antibodies in their systems in April, with more recent studies suggesting that it had risen in the months since to 17 percent.

The government’s chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell had previously suggested that the number should have been as high as a 25 percent rate of immunity.

The research by the Karolinska Institutet suggests that this prediction could be accurate if based instead on T-cell immunity.
 

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

