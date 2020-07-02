You are here

  • Home
  • Erdogan in new bid to cash in on Libyan war

Erdogan in new bid to cash in on Libyan war

Erdogan allies are expected to arrive in Libya in the next two weeks to seek deals. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8pjz5

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Erdogan in new bid to cash in on Libyan war

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is dispatching a high-powered business and political delegation to Libya to cash in on opportunities when the civil war ends.
Company chiefs and Erdogan allies are expected to arrive in Libya in the next two weeks to seek deals in oil exploration, construction, banking and manufacturing.
Turkey has prolonged the conflict in Libya by intervening on the side of the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, reversing a 15-month offensive by Libyan National Army (LNA) forces led by eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar.
With help from mercenaries supplied by Turkey, the GNA repelled an assault on Tripoli and pushed Haftar’s troops back. Fighting continues near the city of Sirte, but Erdogan has made it increasingly clear that he expects economic benefits from supporting the GNA, and a political delegation has already visited Tripoli in June.

SPOTLIGHT: With foothold in Libya, Erdogan’s Turkey eyes influence and energy riches

Sources in Ankara said a “committee” of business representatives would go to Libya and establish a business plan, with an initial focus on meeting Libya’s energy needs and restoring its infrastructure.
Turkish state lenders will help set up Libya’s banking system and regulator, and work is being done to funnel payments through Turkey for key Libyan imports, one official said.
Companies in Turkey have long been active in Libya, setting up power grids and building homes. The backlog of building contracts alone amounts to $16 billion. But projects were interrupted by the civil war, and contractors have been unable to travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.  
With 10 hours of power cuts a day in Libya, Turkish power company Karadeniz Holding is in talks with Tripoli to sell 1,000 megawatts of electricity. Turkish exports to Libya are $2 billion a year, and imports are $350 million.
Ryan Bohl, a regional analyst with the Stratfor geopolitical consultancy, told Arab News that investment and economic aid to Libya would be of little direct benefit to Turkey, but could boost Erdogan’s soft power.
“They will be drains on Turkey’s dwindling reserves at home, and as a result, Turkey is likely to limit the amount they invest as they focus on economic problems at home,” he said.
“Investments like these … require stability to take root and be effective. Right now, such investments are a risk, in that they may get caught up in the fighting, or supplies may be disrupted as front lines in the conflict change.
“It is a long game, hoping to build up soft power that lets Turkey maintain stature in Libya for many years to come, but it’s a potential risk that these investments simply get eaten up in fighting or instability before they really have a chance to become productive.”

 

Topics: Recep Tayyip Erdogan Libya Turkey

Related

Special
Middle-East
With foothold in Libya, Erdogan’s Turkey eyes influence and energy riches
Media
Turkey determined to control social media platforms, Erdogan says

UAE says residents, citizens cannot travel abroad for tourism yet

Updated 01 July 2020
Reuters

UAE says residents, citizens cannot travel abroad for tourism yet

  • Essential travel is permitted but will be assessed on case by case basis, NCEMA said
Updated 01 July 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: United Arab Emirates authorities on Wednesday said residents and citizens were not yet allowed to travel abroad for tourism and leisure purposes and all travel abroad needed a permit, as part of restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of the new coronavirus.

A spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said travel abroad is only allowed currently for study, medical treatment, diplomatic missions, business and residents who want to visit or return to their home countries.

“Essential travel is permitted ... but will be assessed on a case by case basis according to risk levels,” Saif Al-Dhaheri told a virtual news conference.

He said these were “indicative” guidelines set at a national level and local authorities would announce additional procedures.

The UAE said two weeks ago that citizens and residents would be permitted to travel abroad from June 23 under conditions that were to be announced.

Dubai, one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE federation, has said it will allow foreign visitors to fly in from July 7, but the other emirates have not announced a similar measure.

The UAE halted all passenger flights in March and banned foreign citizens from entering the Gulf Arab state except those holding UAE residency, who required UAE government approval before returning.

Limited outbound repatriation flights have been operating to certain countries.

The UAE has recorded 49,069 cases of the new coronavirus and 316 deaths.

Topics: Middle East UAE Coronavirus

Related

Special
Middle-East
Lebanon opens its airport, but will accept only 2,000 travelers per day
Business & Economy
Etihad launches COVID-19 assessment tool to help people decide about travel

Latest updates

Erdogan in new bid to cash in on Libyan war
What We Are Reading Today: Porcelain by Suzanne L. Marchand
Anger in Kashmir after images of boy break hearts
Saudi envoy calls for extension of UN arms embargo on Iran
Syrian yogi ‘bent health rules,’ Bali officials say

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.