UAE aviation authorities consider return of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

Dubai budget carrier flydubai is the second biggest customer of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Above, flydubai takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 on May 18, 2009. (AFP)
Updated 02 July 2020
Arab News

  • Dubai budget carrier flydubai is the second biggest customer of the Boeing aircraft
DUBAI: UAE aviation officials are considering the return of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into the country’s airspace months after the narrow-body jet was grounded after being involved in two fatal crashes.

“The GCAA is closely working with the Federal Aviation Administration, FAA, Boeing and UAE Operators on B737 Max return to service since its grounding after two tragic accidents,” Saif Mohammad Al-Suwaidi, Director General of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), said in a statement.

“We are in regular discussions with the FAA and Boeing on all aspects of the certification including design, test flights and training for the flight crew.”

Dubai budget carrier flydubai is the second biggest customer of the Boeing aircraft, and its fleet of 11 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and two Boeing 737 Max 9 were grounded when the GCAA banned them from flying on March 12, 2019.

The US Federal Aviation Administration earlier finished recertification test flights on the 737 MAX, and evaluated Boeing’s proposed changes to the automated flight control system on the aircraft that was implicated in the two fatal crash flights.

“The GCAA is keeping a close coordination with other major regulators around the world to share information and benefit from their experience. The UAE approval process for the return of B737Max to service is dependent on the certification activities going on at the moment between the FAA and the Boeing,” Al-Suwaidi said.

“The GCAA is committed to ensuring highest standards of safety in the UAE skies and will work towards return to service of B737Max until acceptable safety standards are achieved.”

Topics: aviation Boeing 737 MAX UAE Dubai

Dubai carrier Emirates issued over $517 million in refunds in past two months

Updated 02 July 2020
Reuters

  • Dubai-based carrier is operating a limited numbers of flights on a reduced network after the coronavirus pandemic
DUBAI: Emirates, one of the world’s biggest long-haul airlines, has processed close to 650,000 refunds over the past two months, refunding over $517 million, it said on Thursday.
The Dubai-based carrier is operating a limited numbers of flights on a reduced network after the coronavirus pandemic brought global aviation to a near halt this year.
Emirates expects to process more than 500,000 refunds in the next two months, Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said in a statement.

Topics: aviation Emirates Dubai UAE

