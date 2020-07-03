Kuwait to lift lockdown in Mahboula, Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh on July 9

DUBAI: Kuwait said it will lift its lockdown of Al-Mahboula and Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh on July 9 after the areas were earlier declared as coronavirus hotspots, state news agency KUNA reported.
Movement restrictions in the two districts were earlier imposed on April 6.
The Kuwait cabinet also instructed the country’s finance ministry to dedicate $243.8 million to the health ministry in order to buy vaccines and treat COVID19 patients.
The cabinet will also raise the budget of the Public Authority for Manpower by $781.7 million to help local workers in the private sector.
