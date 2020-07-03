You are here

Kuwait to lift lockdown in Mahboula, Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh on July 9

The Kuwait cabinet instructed the country’s finance ministry to dedicate $243.8 million to the health ministry. (File/AFP)
  • Movement restrictions in the two districts were earlier imposed on April 6
DUBAI: Kuwait said it will lift its lockdown of Al-Mahboula and Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh on July 9 after the areas were earlier declared as coronavirus hotspots, state news agency KUNA reported.
Movement restrictions in the two districts were earlier imposed on April 6.
The Kuwait cabinet also instructed the country’s finance ministry to dedicate $243.8 million to the health ministry in order to buy vaccines and treat COVID19 patients.
The cabinet will also raise the budget of the Public Authority for Manpower by $781.7 million to help local workers in the private sector.

UAE reports 400 new coronavirus infections, Abu Dhabi reopens beaches, parks

  • One patient also died from virus complications, the report added
  • Abu Dhabi has re-opened some parks and public beaches at a 40 percent capacity
DUBAI: The UAE confirmed 400 new coronavirus cases overnight after carrying out 56,000 additional tests, state news agency WAM reported.
One patient also died from virus complications, the report added.
Total coronavirus cases in the UAE are now at 49,469, while the death toll is at 317.
The health ministry however said that an additional 504 patients have recovered from the illness, raising the total number of recoveries to 38,664.
Abu Dhabi has re-opened some parks and public beaches at a 40 percent capacity but has implemented measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
Umm Al-Emarat Park, Khalifa Park-Abu Dhabi, Salimi Park in Al-Ain and Madinat Zayed Public Park in Al-Dhafrah can now receive visitors and promenaders under a phased reopening of parks in the emirate.
Access to the parks however would dependent on prior online booking, and visitors would be required to present their coronavirus testing results via the AlHosn app as well as have their body temperatures taken.
Only groups of four people would be allowed to congregate and all visitors, as well as park staff, are required to wear masks and practice social distancing, authorities added.

