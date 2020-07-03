India’s Modi visits Himalayan border where troops clashed with China

You are here

Modi met troops at a base in Ladakh’s Nimu area. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Modi has been under pressure to respond to what India deems Chinese incursions
  • Officials said Modi was accompanied by the chief of defense staff
NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR, India: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew into the northern Himalayan region of Ladakh on Friday, officials said, weeks after Indian and Chinese troops clashed on their disputed border there, escalating tension between the Asian giants.
Modi, who has been under pressure to respond to what India deems Chinese incursions, met troops at a base in Ladakh’s Nimu area, pictures from Reuters partner ANI showed.
Officials said Modi was accompanied by the chief of defense staff, General Bipin Rawat, and the chief of the army, General Manoj Mukund Naravane.
India and China have traded blame for triggering the high-altitude brawl in the Galwan Valley on June 15, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and at least 76 were injured.
China has not disclosed how many casualties its troops suffered.
The nuclear-armed neighbors have amassed troops along the border, most of which remains disputed, and military and diplomatic talks are going on to de-escalate the confrontation.

Malaysia suspends Pakistani pilots after license fraud revelation

Reuters

  • Pakistan last week grounded almost a third of its pilots after discovering they may have falsified their qualifications
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s aviation regulator has temporarily suspended pilots employed by domestic airlines who hold Pakistani licenses, after the government of the south Asian nation revealed that many pilots had dubious qualifications.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) said in a statement on Thursday that the decision came after an evaluation of all foreign pilots in Malaysia. The regulator told Reuters that there are less than 20 Pakistani pilots in the country.
Pakistan last week grounded almost a third of its pilots after discovering they may have falsified their qualifications. Pakistan has a total of 860 pilots, 107 of whom work for foreign airlines.
Global concern has mounted since the announcement, with countries grounding Pakistan pilots and seeking to verify their credentials.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has also suspended Pakistan International Airlines’ authorization to fly to the bloc for six months.
CAAM said it is making efforts with its Pakistani counterpart to verify the authenticity of the license holders.
“License holders that are verified as valid by (the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority) will be reinstated immediately,” it said.
National carrier Malaysia Airlines said it does not have any Pakistan pilot.

