You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan slaps wristbands on arrivals to monitor virus quarantine

Jordan slaps wristbands on arrivals to monitor virus quarantine

Jordan began putting electronic bracelets on travelers who have recently arrived in the country to ensure that they observe home-quarantine. (Queen Alia International Airport’s Twitter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/76m8x

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Jordan slaps wristbands on arrivals to monitor virus quarantine

  • People arriving in Jordan must isolate for 14 days at hotels designated by the authorities
  • Jordan imposed tough measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and then eased policies in June
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

AMMAN: Jordan began putting electronic bracelets Saturday on travelers who have recently arrived in the country to ensure that they observe home-quarantine against the spread of coronavirus, an official said.
People arriving in Jordan must isolate for 14 days at hotels designated by the authorities on the shores of the Dead Sea, west of the capital Amman.
After that period, they must self-isolate for an additional 14 days at home, according to Nizar Obeidat, spokesman for Jordan’s virus task force.
He told state-run Al-Mamlaka television that “the use of the electronic bracelet began on Saturday for those self-isolating at home” in order to ensure quarantine rules are respected.
Jordan imposed tough measures, including curfews and the deployment of drones, to curb the spread of COVID-19, before easing policies in early June.
The kingdom has so far registered 1,147 coronavirus infections, including only 10 deaths.
But health authorities have almost daily been reporting new cases among Jordanians and foreigners entering the country.
They have also maintained measures such as social distancing and the compulsory use of face masks in most public places, with those breaking the rules fined.
Several countries around the world have turned to electronic tracking devices including bracelets and smart watches connected to special apps to contain the spread of coronavirus.
In March, Hong Kong began ordering all arrivals from overseas to wear electronic bracelets to monitor observance of quarantine.
South Korea, China, Taiwan and Singapore have also employed a range of tech solutions to tackle coronavirus.

Topics: Coronavirus Jordan Quarantine

Related

Middle-East
Jordan announces smoking crackdown in coronavirus fight
Business & Economy
Jordan injects $705.2m into its private sector

Wife of British-born ‘aid worker’ demands Syria rebels release him

Updated 04 July 2020
AFP

Wife of British-born ‘aid worker’ demands Syria rebels release him

  • Tauqir Sharif, 33, was detained on June 22 by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS)
  • The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Sharif was detained over his alleged ties with rival rebels
Updated 04 July 2020
AFP

ATME: The wife of a self-described aid worker stripped of his British nationality has called for his release after he was detained by rebels in Syria’s last major rebel bastion.
Tauqir Sharif, 33, was detained on June 22 by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), a dominant group in Syria’s northwestern region of Idlib, his supporters say.
“We haven’t been given anything from HTS to even say what the allegations are” against him, his wife Racquell Hayden Best told AFP in the town of Atme, adding that she had been scrambling for information on his detention.
“We have heard ourselves that he is innocent. If he is an innocent man, why are you holding him in prison?” she asked.
Sharif, whose father is originally from Pakistan, hails from Chingford on the eastern outskirts of London and first arrived in Syria in 2012, according to the Live Updates From Syria organization he founded with his wife.
Britain stripped him of his British nationality in 2017, accusing him of links to an Al-Qaeda-aligned group it did not specify, the British press has said, but Sharif has denied the allegation.
HTS has not commented on Sharif’s detention, which comes at a time of heightened tensions between the group and other fighters in the Idlib region.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said Sharif was detained over his alleged ties with rival rebels.
A fragile cease-fire has since March stemmed a Russia-backed regime offensive against Idlib.
The region is home to some three million people, a large proportion of whom have been displaced from their homes by Syria’s nine-year-old war and are dependent on humanitarian aid.

Topics: Syria Tauqir Sharif Atme

Related

Middle-East
Dozens killed in Daesh, regime clashes in Syria
Middle-East
Families of Syria detainees hope for news amid US sanctions

Latest updates

Jordan slaps wristbands on arrivals to monitor virus quarantine
Wife of British-born ‘aid worker’ demands Syria rebels release him
Democracy books disappear from Hong Kong libraries
Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas takes pole position for season-opening Austrian Grand Prix
Indian man wears gold face mask to ward off coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.