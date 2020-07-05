You are here

New body speeds up processing of Saudi judicial liquidation

Updated 05 July 2020
Arab News

  • Infath assigns each case to suitable service providers based on the experience of the provider and the nature of the asset
JEDDAH: Local and international licensed companies in chartered accounting, legal services, judicial custody, treasury and other areas are to benefit from an agreement over the handling of judicial liquidation cases.

The agreement signed between the Ministry of Justice and the newly established Entrustment and Liquidation Center (infath) provides the necessary governance and accountability measures to process the cases faster.

The agreement will enable infath to commission licensed companies from the private sector in services such as accounting, evaluation, law, engineering, property management, marketing and sales and allow them to competitively participate in liquidation.

Infath assigns each case to suitable service providers based on the experience of the provider and the nature of the asset.

During the past few months, infath was able to develop an integrated business platform and attract a diversified pool of relevant service providers. It also delivered a liquidation for the first time during Ramadan, which was entrusted by the private sector.

Entrustment and Liquidation Center “infath” is one of the National Transformation Program 2020 initiatives that seeks to achieve excellence in government performance and raise the overall efficiency of the judicial ecosystem. It is an independent governmental center seeking to build cooperation between the judicial and governmental entities in liquidations, sales and other areas and entrusting them to the private sector with full transparency.

Registration is currently available at (infath.sa)

$800bn plan to turn Riyadh into cultural hub for the Middle East

Updated 06 July 2020
Frank Kane

  • Saudi capital’s planning chief unveils ambitious strategy ahead of G20 urban development summit
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is launching a SR3 trillion ($800 billion) plan to double the size of Riyadh in the next decade and transform it into an economic, social and cultural hub for the region.

The ambitious strategy for the capital city was unveiled by Fahd Al-Rasheed, president of the Royal Commission for the City of Riyadh, ahead of key meetings of the U20, the arm of the G20 leaders’ summit that deals with urban development and strategy.

“Riyadh is already a very important economic engine for the Kingdom, and although it’s already very successful, the plan now, under Vision 2030, is to actually take that way further, to double the population to 15 million people,” he told Arab News.

“We’ve already launched 18 megaprojects in the city, worth over SR1 trillion, over $250 billion, to both improve livability and deliver much higher economic growth so we can create jobs and double the population in 10 years. It’s a significant plan and the whole city is working to make sure this happens.”

About $250 billion in investment is expected from the private sector, with the same amount generated by increased economic activity from population growth, finance and banking, cultural and desert tourism, and leisure events.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 18 megaprojects have already been launched worth over $250 billion.
  • 7 million trees planted in Riyadh in the next few years.
  • King Salman Park will be bigger than Hyde Park in London.

“We must also ensure the growth is managed properly, so there will be a focus on transport and logistics, including the Riyadh metro which will open at the beginning of next year. The aim is to increase productivity,” Al-Rasheed said.

The plan involves the creation of a “mega industrial zone” focusing on advanced technology such as renewables and automation, and biotechnology and aquaponics. Another key feature is sustainability, with energy conservation, the circular carbon economy with its emphasis on reducing emissions, and water management, all priorities.

“You will see 7 million trees planted in Riyadh in the next few years, and King Salman Park will be bigger than Hyde Park in London,” Al-Rasheed said.

The city also aims to be a Middle East artistic and cultural hub. An opera house is being considered, as well as public art shows with 1,000 works commissioned from around the world. “We have not seen anything like it since Renaissance Florence,” Al-Rasheed said.

The plans will be discussed this week during online meetings of the U20 linking Riyadh with Houston. The Texas oil capital is suffering a new spike in coronavirus cases and pandemics will be on the agenda. “We want to deal with this one, but also be ready for the next one,” Al-Rasheed said.

