Getting back to post-lockdown life in Saudi Arabia with a ‘new normal’

Despite ending the lockdown and lifting of the curfew, the Ministry of Health has urged people to continue following precautions as the pandemic is far from over. (SPA)
Social distancing in effect at a gym in Arar. (SPA)
A representative from the municipality of the Eastern Province carries out an inspection at a local nail salon. (SPA)
A man wears a face mask to work out at a gym in Rafhaa. (SPA)
An example of social distancing and safety procedures being followed in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 20 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi & Jeeda Al Mejaish

  • The ministry has made the use of face masks in public places mandatory, with a fine of SR1,000 ($270) for failing to do so
RIYADH: Following the countrywide lockdown to check the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Saudi Arabia is taking measures to ensure a smooth return to a normal life. Nonessential businesses such as gyms and salons are thrilled to be able to serve clients once more.
Despite ending the lockdown and lifting of the curfew, the Ministry of Health has urged people to continue following precautions as the pandemic is far from over.
The ministry has made the use of face masks in public places mandatory, with a fine of SR1,000 ($270) for failing to do so. In commercial establishments, employees of shops, gyms and salons will have to wear gloves and masks. All businesses must ensure proper hygiene and regular disinfecting of their spaces.
With such strict guidelines in place, employees of nonessential businesses feel confident that they can keep their clients or customers safe.
Mohamed Al-Hashemi, country manager of Majid Al-Futtaim Ventures in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News that ticket sales for their cinema chain, Vox Cinemas, exceeded expectations for their post-lockdown launch. He attributes this, at least in part, to the implementation of rigorous rules.
“We have multiple safety protocols in place which we follow strictly in all of our locations, as well as new policies such as providing contactless payments, disinfecting our theaters after each show, and the introduction of our ‘social distancing ambassadors’ who ensure that visitors are maintaining a distance. Our primary goal is to return with caution,” he said, referring to the slogan coined by the Ministry of Health in its campaign for the return to normal life.
Manal Al-Qahtani, an instructor at Interval gym in Riyadh, said that she felt safe enough to return to work knowing that the gym was using the best possible products to keep the place clean.
She also encouraged clients to come, as they are following all the necessary protocols put in place by the government. “We provide masks and sanitizers for all the clients,” she added.
Ala’a Al-Habib, an employee of Riyadh-based Nail Corner, spoke about the safety procedures in place at her workplace that made her feel safe enough to continue going to work without fear.

FASTFACTS

• The Health Ministry has made the use of face masks in public places mandatory.

• Employees of shops, gyms and salons will have to wear gloves and masks.

“All the equipment used at the salon is disinfected regularly, and all the employees use face masks to ensure the safety of the clients,” she said.
Zainab Saeed, who works at Four Spa, said that they were limiting the number of customers allowed in each of their two branches, as per the new rules.
“We only accept up to 6 clients per hour in our Takhasussi branch, and not more than 3 per hour in our Diplomatic Quarter branch due to the size of the place,” she said.
However, opinion on whether or not people consider it safe enough to go out for entertainment or other nonessential purposes remains divided.
Lamyaa Al-Sharidy, a resident of Riyadh, said that the fact that the gyms are now open again for business does not do much to allay her fears.
“I’ve seen pictures and posts about how gyms are following procedure and being very careful, and it looks safe, but in my opinion, I would not take any risk, especially if I can do my workouts at home. Even if the gyms are doing everything they can to protect their clients, deep down I’m still afraid,” she said.
She explained that, while she was careful to follow correct procedures, not everyone around her seemed to be taking the same precautions as her.
“When I go out, I’ve seen some people ignore the social distancing stickers on the ground. This is what scares me the most. I can do everything I can to protect myself, and the staff at the places I visit can do everything in their power as well, but neither they nor I can control what other patrons are doing,” she said.
Mohammad Al-Rifai, on the other hand, says he has been to the gym several times already and was “really impressed” by the level of care and commitment he has seen from the staff each time: “Several of the machines are cordoned off, they’re being incredibly cautious about hygiene and health, and everyone I have encountered at the gyms has been careful, cautious, and courteous.”
He said that he was being extra careful by bringing a reusable bottle of water brought from home, wiped down with disposable antibacterial wipes before each use, and opting to shower at home instead of at the facility.
“It’s inconvenient, sure, but better safe than sorry,” he said.
Hanan Al-Amri said that she was being cautious, but trying to return back to normal at the same time.
“I’ve been trying to limit myself to safer choices but also trying not to deprive myself too much. Easing back in, just dipping my toes in the water,” she said.
Al-Amri admitted that she had been to the salon for a “safe” haircut and dye job with all the proper procedures followed but was putting off a long-desired spa treatment for the time being.
“One thing is for sure; when this pandemic is over, I’m getting a full-day package and no one and nothing is going to stop me,” she said.

Topics: Coronaviirus

$800bn plan to turn Riyadh into cultural hub for the Middle East

Updated 06 July 2020
Frank Kane

  • Saudi capital’s planning chief unveils ambitious strategy ahead of G20 urban development summit
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is launching a SR3 trillion ($800 billion) plan to double the size of Riyadh in the next decade and transform it into an economic, social and cultural hub for the region.

The ambitious strategy for the capital city was unveiled by Fahd Al-Rasheed, president of the Royal Commission for the City of Riyadh, ahead of key meetings of the U20, the arm of the G20 leaders’ summit that deals with urban development and strategy.

“Riyadh is already a very important economic engine for the Kingdom, and although it’s already very successful, the plan now, under Vision 2030, is to actually take that way further, to double the population to 15 million people,” he told Arab News.

“We’ve already launched 18 megaprojects in the city, worth over SR1 trillion, over $250 billion, to both improve livability and deliver much higher economic growth so we can create jobs and double the population in 10 years. It’s a significant plan and the whole city is working to make sure this happens.”

About $250 billion in investment is expected from the private sector, with the same amount generated by increased economic activity from population growth, finance and banking, cultural and desert tourism, and leisure events.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 18 megaprojects have already been launched worth over $250 billion.
  • 7 million trees planted in Riyadh in the next few years.
  • King Salman Park will be bigger than Hyde Park in London.

“We must also ensure the growth is managed properly, so there will be a focus on transport and logistics, including the Riyadh metro which will open at the beginning of next year. The aim is to increase productivity,” Al-Rasheed said.

The plan involves the creation of a “mega industrial zone” focusing on advanced technology such as renewables and automation, and biotechnology and aquaponics. Another key feature is sustainability, with energy conservation, the circular carbon economy with its emphasis on reducing emissions, and water management, all priorities.

“You will see 7 million trees planted in Riyadh in the next few years, and King Salman Park will be bigger than Hyde Park in London,” Al-Rasheed said.

The city also aims to be a Middle East artistic and cultural hub. An opera house is being considered, as well as public art shows with 1,000 works commissioned from around the world. “We have not seen anything like it since Renaissance Florence,” Al-Rasheed said.

The plans will be discussed this week during online meetings of the U20 linking Riyadh with Houston. The Texas oil capital is suffering a new spike in coronavirus cases and pandemics will be on the agenda. “We want to deal with this one, but also be ready for the next one,” Al-Rasheed said.

Topics: Riyadh Royal Commission for the City of Riyadh Vision 2030

