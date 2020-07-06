You are here

Malaysia’s CIMB alleges ‘suspicious’ Hontop Energy oil deals with BP

A woman wearing a facemask as preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) walks at the business district in Singapore. (AFP)
Updated 06 July 2020
Reuters

  • Hontop is one of four commodity trading firms in Singapore which ran into financial trouble as the oil price crashed
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s High Court has appointed an independent supervisor to oversee the restructuring of trader Hontop Energy.

The move came after Malaysian lender CIMB, its biggest creditor, raised concerns about what it described as “suspicious” deals involving oil major BP, according to an affidavit filed with the court this week.

Hontop, the trading arm of Chinese independent refiner China Wanda Holding Group Co. Ltd., is one of four commodity trading firms in Singapore which ran into financial trouble as the oil price crashed. CIMB is seeking repayment of $105 million it lent the company.

In the affidavit requesting the appointment of an independent supervisor to run Hontop’s affairs, CIMB Bank Berhad detailed how it lent Hontop the money to finance two crude oil deals late last year in a section titled “Suspicious transactions.” In total, Hintop owes nearly $470 million to seven banks, according to a list of creditors included in the affidavit.

Accounting firm RSM Corporate Advisory Pte Ltd. has been named interim judicial managers following the bank’s application, according to CIMB’s law firm Rajah & Tann and the affidavit. CIMB said it does not disclose or comment on specific names or clients. 

The deals cited by CIMB in its affidavit involved Hontop buying cargoes from Sugih Energy International Pte Ltd., now known as Aeturnum Energy International Pte Ltd, and telling CIMB it was reselling them to BP Singapore Pte Ltd. (BPS), a unit of BP.

Focus Law Asia LLC, representing Aeternum Energy, confirmed the transactions with Hontop.

In the first deal, CIMB agreed to finance Hontop’s sale of Russian ESPO crude onboard vessel Green Attitude to BP on an “open account” basis, where goods are shipped and delivered before payment is due, according to the affidavit.

When CIMB reached out to BP for payment in February, the oil major told the bank that the contract and payment for the cargo had been subject to a separate agreement between BP and Hontop and because it had not received payment from Hontop it was not obliged to pay Hontop or CIMB for the cargo, according to the affidavit.

BP did not specify what the agreement was about or say why it was meant to receive a payment from Hontop.

“It appears to be the case that, when applying for financing, Hontop neglected to disclose to CIMB material details about the nature of its agreement with BP,” BP said in a Feb. 20 letter to CIMB, a copy of which was appended to the affidavit.

In the second deal, for 1 million barrels of Russian Export Blend crude onboard vessel Gem No. 5, BP told CIMB in January that it did not enter into any contracts relating to this cargo.

  • Canada lost one of its coveted triple-A ratings in June when Fitch downgraded it for the first time
TORONTO: Canada should focus on boosting economic growth after getting pummeled by the COVID-19 crisis, analysts say, even as concerns about the sustainability of its debt are growing, with Fitch downgrading the nation’s rating just over a week ago.

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau will deliver a “fiscal snapshot” on Wednesday that will outline the current balance sheet and may give an idea of the money the government is setting aside for the future.

As the economy recovers, some fiscal support measures, which are expected to boost the budget deficit sharply, could be wound down and replaced by incentives meant to get people back to work and measures to boost economic growth, economists said.

“The only solution to these large deficits is growth, so we need a transition to a pro-growth agenda,” said Craig Wright, chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada. The IMF expects Canada’s economy to contract by 8.4 percent this year. Ottawa is already rolling out more than C$150 billion in direct economic aid, including payments to workers impacted by COVID-19.

Further stimulus measures could include a green growth strategy, as well as spending on infrastructure, including smart infrastructure, economists said. Smart infrastructure makes use of digital technology.

“We have to make sure that government spending is calibrated to the economy of the future rather than the economy of the past,” Wright said.

Canada lost one of its coveted triple-A ratings in June when Fitch downgraded it for the first time, citing the billions of dollars in emergency aid Ottawa has spent to help bridge the downturn caused by COVID-19 shutdowns.

Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s and DBRS still give Canadian debt the highest rating. At DBRS, Michael Heydt, the lead sovereign analyst on Canada, says his concern is about potential structural damage to the economy if the slowdown lingers too long.

Fiscal policymakers “need to be confident that there is a recovery underway before they start talking about (debt) consolidation,” Heydt said.

Fitch expects Canada’s total government debt will rise to 115.1 percent of GDP in 2020 from 88.3 percent in 2019.

Royce Mendes, a senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said the economy still needs more support.

“Turning too quickly toward austerity would be a clear mistake,” he said.

