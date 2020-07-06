Israel launches new spy satellite

You are here

Israeli Defence Minister and alternate prime minister Benny Gantz wears a protective mask as he attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the foreign ministry in Jerusalem on July 5, 2020. (AFP)
JERUSALEM: Israel launched a new reconnaissance satellite early Monday, the defense ministry said, its latest asset to be deployed against arch-enemy Iran.
“The Israel Ministry of Defense and Israel Aerospace Industries have successfully launched the ‘Ofek 16’ reconnaissance satellite” at 4:00 am local time (0100 GMT), the ministry said in a statement.
The “electro-optical reconnaissance satellite with advanced capabilities... will undergo a series of tests,” it added.
Minister of Defense and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz hailed the development.
“The successful launch of the ‘Ofek 16’ satellite overnight is yet another extraordinary achievement” for Israel’s defense sector, he said.
“Technological superiority and intelligence capabilities are essential to the security of the State of Israel... We will continue to strengthen and maintain Israel’s capabilities on every front, in every place.”
Neither statement gave further details on the satellite’s mission, but Israeli public radio said it would be used to monitor Iran’s nuclear activities.
Israel has long sworn to prevent its nemesis from obtaining atomic weapons.
The Islamic republic denies its nuclear program has any military dimension.

TEHRAN: Iran on Monday reported 160 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, close to the country’s highest single-day toll announced the previous day.
The Islamic republic has been battling the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak of novel coronavirus since late February.
The new deaths bring the total fatalities recorded to 11,731, health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on state television.
She also raised the country’s caseload to 243,051 with 2,613 people testing positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
Iran’s highest daily toll of 163 fatalities from the disease was announced on Sunday.
Official figures have shown a rising trajectory in deaths and new confirmed cases since Iran reported a near two month low in daily recorded infections in early May.
The worsening situation has prompted the government to make the wearing of face masks mandatory in closed public spaces.
According to Lari, nine of Iran’s 31 provinces are classified as “red,” the highest category in the country’s virus risk ranking.

