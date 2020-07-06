Elton John honored with his own commemorative coin from The Royal Mint

You are here

Elton John is the second artist to be commemorated under the Royal Mint’s Music Legends series after rock band Queen. (AFP)
LONDON: Elton John on Monday became the second artist to be honored by Britain’s Royal Mint with a commemorative coin paying tribute to the decorated British singer-songwriter.

The coin, designed by artist Bradley Morgan Johnson, depicts John’s distinctive straw boater’s hat, and fashions his trademark glasses out of a pair of musical notes.

“It really is a fabulous honor to be recognized in this way,” John, 73, said.

“The last few years have contained some of the most memorable moments of my career, and this is another truly humbling milestone on my journey.”

John, who was knighted in 1998, is the second artist to be commemorated under the Royal Mint’s Music Legends series after rock band Queen.

He has sold more than 250 million records, with hits like “Candle in the Wind,” “Your Song” and “Bennie and the Jets.”

DUBAI: Gigi Hadid’s baby bump has been a hot topic on social media over the past few days. 

The part-Palestinian supermodel called out British Vogue for tweeting: “@GiGiHadid is yet to post a picture showing her baby bump, but her genius disguise gives an insight into her lockdown pregnancy.”

The publication was reporting on the catwalk star’s Instagram live video from June 24, in which she spoke with activist and chef Sophia Roe about racial discrimination, the Black Lives Matter movement and more.

One viewer commented on the video saying: “How do you not have a tummy? I’m four months into my pregnancy and my tummy is huge. You look great though!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@sophia_roe

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Hadid replied: “This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion. From the side it’s a different story! Wishing you the best!”

The 25-year-old mom-to-be replied to British Vogue’s tweet saying: “Disguise ....? I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories — not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share ‘insight’ when I feel like it, thanks.”

She followed up saying: “For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones.”

Hadid is expecting her first child with former One Direction star Zayn Malik. She announced her pregnancy in April. The couple are having a baby girl. 

