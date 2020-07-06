You are here

  • Home
  • Russia warns Turkey over Hagia Sophia move

Opinion

Yasar Yakis

Reconversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque may be a vote-winner for Erdogan

Read article

Russia warns Turkey over Hagia Sophia move

Hagia Sophia or Ayasofya, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, that was a Byzantine cathedral before being converted into a mosque and is currently a museum, Istanbul, Turkey, June 28, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wzsd2

Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

Russia warns Turkey over Hagia Sophia move

  • Turkey’s top court is debating whether one of the architectural wonders of the world can be redesignated as a mosque
  • Calls for it to serve again as a mosque have sparked anger among Christians and tensions between historic foes and uneasy NATO allies Turkey and Greece
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian officials and the Orthodox church on Monday urged caution over calls in Turkey to alter the status of Hagia Sophia, the historic former cathedral in Istanbul.
Turkey’s top court is debating whether one of the architectural wonders of the world can be redesignated as a mosque, a move that could inflame tensions with the West and the Christian community.
A ruling expected in the coming days on the site, which is currently a museum.
The head of Russia’s Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill said he was “deeply concerned” by the moves, describing Hagia Sophia as “one of the greatest monuments of Christian culture.”
“A threat to Hagia Sophia is a threat to the whole of Christian civilization, and therefore to our spirituality and history,” the Orthodox church leader said in a statement.
“To this day, for every Russian Orthodox person, Hagia Sophia is a great Christian shrine,” he said, urging the Turkish government to be cautious.
He said that altering the current neutral status of the historic building would cause “deep pain” among the Russian people.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the future of the historic site was a domestic Turkish issue, but added that he hoped Hagia Sophia’s status as a World Heritage Site would be “taken into account.”
He said the former cathedral was a “world masterpiece” that has “sacred value” for Russians.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told reporters Russia hopes “the global significance of the object will be taken into account.”
Hagia Sophia was first constructed as a cathedral in the Christian Byzantine Empire in the sixth century but was converted into a mosque after the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople in 1453.
Transforming it into a museum was a key reform of the post-Ottoman authorities under the modern republic’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
But calls for it to serve again as a mosque have sparked anger among Christians and tensions between historic foes and uneasy NATO allies Turkey and Greece.

Topics: Russia Turkey Hagia Sophia

Related

Middle-East
Turkey’s Erdogan rejects criticism over Hagia Sophia landmark

Palestinians seek closure of West Bank crossings to curb virus

Updated 06 July 2020
AFP

Palestinians seek closure of West Bank crossings to curb virus

  • “The infection rates reached unprecedented levels in Palestine due to many things," the Palestinian PM said
Updated 06 July 2020
AFP

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian prime minister called on Israel Monday to close all West Bank crossings, saying a lack of Palestinian control over the access points was responsible for surging coronavirus cases.
The call from prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh came as both the occupied West Bank and Israel continued to see a rising virus caseload, sparking fears of a second pandemic wave that could prove difficult to contain.
“The infection rates reached unprecedented levels in Palestine due to many things, including that we do not control our crossings (and) our borders,” Shtayyeh said ahead of a weekly cabinet meeting.
“We are calling on Israel to close all the crossings and for Palestinians working in Israel to stay at their places of work and not return to the Palestinian territories,” he said.
There have been more than 4,200 confirmed coronavirus cases in the West Bank, including 16 deaths.
Israel has meanwhile recorded more than 30,000 cases, including nearly 18,000 recoveries and more than 330 deaths.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that it was clear the pandemic was “spreading.”
“If we do not act now, we will have hundreds, and perhaps over 1,000, severe cases in the coming weeks, which will paralyze our systems,” he said.
His government later announced plans for renewed restrictions, including the closure of event venues, clubs, bars, gyms and public pools — all of which had re-opened in recent weeks.
Fresh curbs on the number of people allowed in restaurants and places of worship were also set to come into force.

Topics: Coronavirus Palestinians West Bank

Related

Middle-East
Israel, Palestinians face new restrictions amid virus surge
photos
Middle-East
Palestinians rally as global opposition to Israeli annexation grows

Latest updates

Russia warns Turkey over Hagia Sophia move
Saudi FM condemns subversive regional interventions in Arab countries
Pakistan’s health minister tests positive for COVID-19
Palestinians seek closure of West Bank crossings to curb virus
Qatar coronavirus cases pass 100,000 mark

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.