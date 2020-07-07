You are here

  Lloyds Bank boss to step down after a decade at the helm

Lloyds Bank boss to step down after a decade at the helm

Antonio Horta-Osorio. (Reuters)
Updated 07 July 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Lloyds Bank CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio said on Monday he would step down next year after a decade at the helm, leaving Britain’s biggest domestic bank to find a successor to steer it through the coronavirus fallout. While his departure had been expected, it comes at a critical time as banks brace for a wave of bad debts as customers struggle in an economy heading into a deep recession.

Horta-Osorio’s successor will need to push Lloyds further into wealth management and online services while finding a way to increase profits in an era of almost zero interest rates, analysts said.

His departure could also lead to some musical chairs at top banks with analysts speculating about both where Horta-Osorio might go next and who will replace him at Lloyds. A Lloyds spokesman said a search for a successor that would include both internal and external candidates would begin imminently, adding that Horta-Osorio, 56, had given the company no indication of what he planned to do next.

Goodbody analyst John Cronin said Horta-Osorio could take the top job at Spain’s Santander or Unicredit, especially if the Italian bank’s boss Jean-Pierre Mustier were to switch to Lloyds.

Horta-Osorio said he would leave by June next year and was going with mixed emotions. He told staff in a memo seen by Reuters that leading Lloyds had been the job of a lifetime.

Topics: lloyds bank Antonio Horta-Osorio

Saudi Arabia’s 6-point plan to jumpstart global economy

Frank Kane

  • Policy recommendations to G20 aim to counter effects of pandemic
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia, in its capacity as president of the G20 group of nations, has unveiled a six-point business plan to jump start the global economy out of the recession brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yousef Al-Benyan, the chairman of the B20 business group within the G20, told a webinar from Riyadh that the response to the pandemic -— including the injection of $5 trillion into the global economy — had been “reassuring.”

But he warned that the leading economies of the world had to continue to work together to mitigate the effects of global lockdowns and to address the possibility of a “second wave” of the disease.

“Cooperation and collaboration between governments, global governance institutions and businesses is vital for an effective and timely resolution of this multi-dimensional contagion transcending borders,” Al-Benyan said.

“The B20 is strongly of the view there is no alternative to global cooperation, collaboration and consensus to tide over a multi-dimensional and systemic crisis,” he added.

The six-point plan, contained in a special report to the G20 leadership with input from 750 global business leaders, sets out a series of policy recommendations to counter the effects of the disease which threaten to spark the deepest economic recession in nearly a century.

The document advocates policies to build health resilience, safeguard human capital, and prevent financial instability.

It also promotes measures to free up global supply chains, revive productive economic sectors, and digitize the world economy “responsibly and inclusively.”

In a media question-and-answer session to launch the report, Al-Benyan said that among the top priorities for business leaders were the search for a vaccine against the virus that has killed more than half-a-million people around the world, and the need to reopen global trade routes slammed shut by economic lockdowns.

He said that the G20 response had been speedy and proactive, especially in comparison with the global financial crisis of 2009, but he said that more needed to be done, especially to face the possibility that the disease might surge again. “Now is not the time to celebrate,” he warned.

“Multilateral institutions and mechanisms must be positively leveraged by governments to serve their societies and must be enhanced wherever necessary during and after the pandemic,” he said, highlighting the role of the World Health Organization, the UN and the International Monetary Fund, which have come under attack from some world leaders during the pandemic.

Al-Benyan said that policy responses to the pandemic had been “designed according to each country’s requirements.”

Separately, the governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority said that it was “too early” to say if the Kingdom’s economy would experience a sharp “V-shape” recovery from pandemic recession.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

