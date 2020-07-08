Ethiopia’s week of unrest sees 239 dead, 3,500 arrested

Rescue operation carried out in east London after crane collapses on homes

LONDON: London’s Fire Brigade said on Wednesday a rescue operation had to be carried out after a 20-meter crane collapsed onto a block of apartments under development and two houses.

Assistant Commissioner Graham Ellis said search-and-rescue crews used specialized equipment to search the properties in the east of the city as part of “a complex rescue operation” on Wednesday afternoon.

The London Fire Brigade tweeted: “We’ve taken fourteen 999 calls to reports of a crane that has collapsed onto a building in Gale Street, Bow. More updates when we have them but please avoid the area.”

The London Ambulance Service said crews and a team of specialist paramedics who work in hazardous environments were at the scene in the Bow neighborhood.

Ellis said: “This is a multi-agency response and is likely to be a protracted incident.’'

Twitter user Bridget Teirney was on the scene and shared a clip on Twitter, and said: “Crane behind my building just collapsed in Bow, London. At least one man crushed, crane went through two houses.”

According to media reports, The crane driver is believed to have made it out of the cabin, but some people remain trapped inside their homes.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Met Police said: ‘At approximately 14:39hrs on Wednesday, 8 July, police were called to Gale Street, E3 to a report of a crane that has collapsed into a residential property and a building site. ‘Officers are on scene. We have received reports of four people suffering injuries at this time. Road closures are in place and police are assisting the local authority.’

